For Sunderland and Alex Neil, it has been a very solid return to the second-tier with four points collected from their first two games.

A very good 3-2 win away at Bristol City this weekend built on a respectable point at home to Coventry City a week previous.

The Stadium of Light was a cacophony of noise on that day and although they weren’t able to hold on for all three points, the majority of the 40,851 people in attendance would have been content with what they witnessed on Wearside.

Here, using data courtesy of Transfermarkt, we take a look at the attendances of every Championship club after their first home games of the season to see where Sunderland rank alongside their rivals.

1. Coventry City (N/A) Coventry were set to host Rotherham United on Sunday but their pitch was unplayable after being used as a venue for Commonwealth Games Rugby 7’s. Photo: Marc Atkins Photo Sales

2. Luton Town (9,921) Luton reached last season’s playoffs but back-to-back draws to begin this season has dented hopes of a repeat performance slightly. 9,921 people went to Kenilworth Road to watch Luton’s stalemate with Birmingham City. Photo: Ryan Pierse Photo Sales

3. Rotherham United (10,454) The Millers will be hoping to avoid another return to League One and will gain belief from their draw over Swansea City. That clash at the New York Stadium had 10,454 people in attendance. Photo: Alex Pantling Photo Sales

4. Blackpool (10,831) Michael Appleton’s side defeated Reading at Bloomfield Road last weekend. 10,831 watched Callum Connolly’s early strike seal the points for the Tangerines. Photo: James Gill Photo Sales