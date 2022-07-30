This is where Sunderland fans can watch highlights of Championship games this season

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

ITV will now broadcast highlights of Championship games this season after the channel agreed a two-year deal partnership with the EFL.

Starting at 9pm on Saturday, July 30, ITV 4 will broadcast a two-hour highlights programme of all the day’s EFL action.

A repeat of the programme will be available from 11:15pm on the main ITV channel on Saturday night with another showing at 9:25am on Sunday morning.

ITV will have highlights of EFL action all season, including midweek fixtures as well as special editions for the Carabao Cup and Papa John’s Trophy.

The programme will also be available for 30-days on the ITV Hub. Hugh Woozencroft and Jules Breach have been announced as presenters of the show.

However, because Sunderland’s opening weekend clash with Coventry City doesn’t take place until noon on Sunday, there will be no highlights showing of the action from the Stadium of Light.

The Sky Sports Football YouTube channel has, in previous seasons, uploaded highlights of Championship games broadcast on TV last season and so this could be a way for Sunderland supporters to catch-up on all the action from Sunday’s game with the Sky Blues.

This is how Sunderland fans can watch highlights of Championship games this season (Photo by Eddie Keogh/Getty Images)

The first time Sunderland fans will be able to watch their side on this new programme will be on August 6 following their clash with Bristol City.