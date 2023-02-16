A win for Sunderland would see them end the weekend inside the play-off places, however, to do that, they have to defeat a Robins side that are unbeaten in their last ten games in all-competitions. West Brom on Boxing Day were the last team to take all three points off Nigel Pearson’s side.

Sunderland, though, will fancy their chances in-front of their own fans on Saturday. Here, we take a look at all the latest injury news ahead of the meeting between Sunderland and Bristol City.

Sunderland manager Tony Mowbray (Picture by FRANK REID)

Sunderland injury news

Tony Mowbray has revealed that he will rotate his squad after a busy few weeks, but that doesn’t mean he will make ‘wholesale’ changes from the side that defeated QPR in midweek. Mowbray said: "There'll probably be one or two [changes] but there won't be wholesale changes. I'm mindful of the fact I'd like to get back to Saturday to Saturday then you can manage wellbeing throughout the week.”

One of those changes could see Amad Diallo reinstated to the starting side after he was left on the bench for the trip to Loftus Road. Niall Huggins, who has made just two appearances in all-competitions this season, will be eased back into the side.

Long-term absentees Ross Stewart, Corry Evans and Elliot Embleton remain absent for the Black Cats. Mowbray also provided an update on Lynden Gooch, revealing he is on the road to recovery but is still a few weeks away. “It's not a long-term injury,” Mowbray said. “It will be another couple of weeks I think."

Bristol City manager Nigel Pearson also has a few injury headaches to contend with. (Photo by Alex Burstow/Getty Images)

Out: Elliot Embleton, Corry Evans, Lynden Gooch, Niall Huggins, Ross Stewart

Bristol City injury news

Mowbray’s opposite number also has a few injury concerns to deal with this weekend and will almost certainly be without three key men. Defender Kal Naismith, who joined from Luton Town in the summer, has missed their last two league outings with a calf problem and will miss the clash against the Black Cats this weekend.

Speaking about the 30-year-old, Pearson said: “He will be out for a few weeks so outside of saying that I don’t think I can give you really any realistic timeframe.

“He’ll be out for a number of games which is a disappointment for us and him but there we go, it’s a part of football I am afraid, you’ll just have to deal with it.”

Academy graduate Tommy Conway is also ruled-out of Saturday’s game through a hamstring tendon injury suffered at the end of January. Conway, who has netted nine goals in all-competitions this season, will be out of action until the end of March.

Ayman Benarous remains sidelined after suffering an ACL injury at the end of last season. Kane Wilson could make his return to the first-team this weekend, however, the defender has featured just once since August and will need to build up match fitness before being considered as a regular starter.