The Black Cats are still without Lynden Gooch due to a hip flexor problem, but Mowbray is hopeful that he will be selecting from the same squad this weekend when Bristol City visit the Stadium of Light.

"Niall has been back on the grass with his boots on, but we'll be easing him back in," said Mowbray.

"I saw Lynden today, he has a nice new haircut! He'll be ready when he's ready.

Sunderland defender Niall Huggins

"It was always going to be another couple of weeks in my mind. I always judge when I see them back with their boots on. He's still on a massage bed in the treatment room but fingers crossed it won't be too long. It's not a long-term injury, it will be another couple of weeks I think."

Mowbray will rotate his squad again amid a hectic schedule but will look to keep some consistency.

"There'll probably be one or two [changes] but there won't be wholesale changes," Mowbray said.

"I'm mindful of the fact I'd like to get back to Saturday to Saturday then you can manage wellbeing throughout the week.

"There are a few knocks, there are a few who don't feel they should train, we're just trying to manage them through.