Sunderland U21s set for Borussia Dortmund and Sporting CP clashes after PL International Cup draw
Sunderland U21s will once again compete in the Premier League International Cup this season, with the Black Cats set to face a number of high-calibre European opponents over the coming weeks.
Graeme Murty’s men took part in the competition last term, and will once again pit their wits against a series of the top developmental sides on the continent alongside several of their Premier League 2 peers.
The Premier League International is comprised of the top 16 finishers in the Premier League 2 and 16 invited international clubs, with the 32 teams taking part in a season-long tournament that runs alongside domestic fixtures.
Now an expanded format, the PLIC is split into four groups of eight teams, each containing four PL2 clubs and four international sides. All group stage fixtures are hosted by the Premier League clubs in England. The top two clubs from each group will progress to the knockout stages, consisting of single-leg quarter-finals, semi-finals, and a final - all played at the host club’s main stadium, with extra time and penalties if required.
Who will Sunderland U21s play in the Premier League International Cup?
This season, Sunderland have been drawn in Group D, alongside Borussia Dortmund, Anderlecht, Sporting CP, Athletic Bilbao, Leeds United, Manchester United, and West Ham United.
The Black will play all four of their group stage fixtures at the Stadium of Light, with the schedule as follows:
- Sunderland vs Anderlecht – Wednesday 29th October 2025
- Sunderland vs Athletic Bilbao – Wednesday 12th November 2025
- Sunderland vs Sporting CP – Thursday 20th November 2025
- Sunderland vs Borussia Dortmund – Wednesday 21st January 2026
Tickets for the opening fixture against Anderlecht are on sale now, and can be purchased here.
What has Sunderland U21s coach Graeme Murty said about the Premier League International Cup?
Speaking last season after a 2-0 victory over Lyon, Murty said: “It's invaluable for the players. We've experienced multiple different challenges already and we've got one to come in Benfica. These teams are European giants that we're playing against and we're getting to measure our players against some of the very best in Europe, so we're really thankful for the competition. We think it's an amazing competition and we think that throughout the games we've shown the value of it.
“We did okay against Bilbao, we did okay in parts against Borussia [Monchengladbach], but we got punished heavily. They have to start to show their growth and their development and their understanding of what's required to compete at this level. I thought that for 90-odd minutes we went toe-to-toe with a massive, massive club.”
