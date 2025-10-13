Sunderland fans were asked to pick one thing they would change about the club on social media last week

Sunderland fans were asked one simple question on social media this week – “If you could change one thing about SAFC, what would it be?” – and the responses captured the mix of humour, pride and passion that defines the fanbase.

Some supporters took the question literally, focusing on stadium tweaks and matchday atmosphere. Ian Winston Coult called for a nostalgic throwback: “The goal nets… I want to see the ones we had at Roker Park with ‘SAFC’ on red and white netting put back.” Meanwhile, Martin Probee said his wish was simple: “Better WiFi in the stadium and a bigger concourse for refreshments,” while Jack Mortimer suggested “shorter queues and cheaper drinks.”

Others turned their attention to on-field needs. Tony Staff and John Shemmings both said they’d like to see a “tall, powerful centre-forward,” echoing a long-running conversation among fans. Danny Raine added: “Loïs Openda would have been nice if we have to ask for one thing – but you can’t not be happy with our club at the minute.”

There was no shortage of humour either. Steve Wort quickly replied, “The neighbours,” while Stephen Hubber joked that he’d change “its proximity to Newcastle.” Diddums McDodgy suggested a new pre-match ritual: “Play ‘Lambton Worm’ when players come onto the pitch.”

Still, many fans said they wouldn’t change a thing. David Green, Mark Addison and Robert Thompson all wrote “Nothing,” with Thompson adding, “Nothing – great so far.” Steven McDonald praised the club’s hierarchy, saying: “Nothing. The owner and his administration are doing an absolute grand job. We’re lucky to have them – I have absolute confidence and faith in them.”

That positivity was echoed by Phillip Healey, who thanked the club for its progress: “Doing fantastic, thank you to the owner for running the club,” while Mick Turner added: “So far so great. We can see how they’re trying to progress the club slowly but surely on a firm basis.”

Elsewhere, fans raised more practical concerns. Steve Walker said ticketing could still improve: “I don’t think the new partner is any better than Ticketmaster – it kept crashing on Tuesday for Arsenal tickets.” Liam Brennan argued for atmosphere changes, writing: “Move away fans back to where they used to be – it creates a much better atmosphere.”

A few comments also reflected on broader frustrations. Brian Bonner wrote: “The amount of poor officials we seem to get. At least we don’t have to put up with Keith Stroud anymore.” Charlie Taylor added, “Less moaning minnies in the media fan base.”

And in classic Mackem spirit, one of the most imaginative responses came from Jax Armes, who said: “That they install a teleporter (like in Star Trek) so all us fans that live away can get to home games. Other than that, just keep doing what you’re doing.”

