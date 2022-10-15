The 21-year-old has not played for the Black Cats for over a year after suffering a stress fracture of the back. His comeback was then complicated significantly by stress fractures in both of his heels.

Yet Huggins was able to play the first half against Reading in the Premier League Cup, as the young Black Cats were beaten 3-1 at Eppleton CW.

“We didn’t know whether he was going to be involved or not,” Murty told the Echo after the match. “They played an 11 vs 11 for the first team when they were setting up in shape in preparation for the weekend.

Sunderland U21s boss Graeme Murty (Photo by Ian MacNicol/Getty Images)

“He came through really, really well so the first team said we could accelerate him and stick him in, and I thought there were some really good bits.

“It's great to see him back, he was full of beans and desperate to be involved so really, really happy for him to come through unscathed. I thought he showed bits of why he’s a first-team player.

Asked if Huggins could play for the under-21s side again, Murty replied: “The first-team staff are planning for the weekend and we’ll just take advice as it comes and make sure we’re available as a resource for the first team if he needs more minutes, as we were for the last game against Leeds."

Trailing 2-1 at half-time, Sunderland’s chances of a comeback against Reading were diminished when striker Max Thompson was shown a second yellow card in the 53rd minute.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Reading striker Kelvin Ehibmatiomhan then completed his hat-trick with 17 minutes remaining.

“I’ve just said to Max there if you put the referee in a position where he has to make a decision don’t be surprised if he makes that one,” replied Murty when discussing the sending off.

“I just felt for the lads who had to play 38 minutes with 10 men because Reading deal with the ball quite nicely, they shift the ball quite slickly and they want to hurt you with possession.

“It’s going to be a hard shift and I thought to their credit they were up for it and managed to work through it but ultimately we came up a little bit short.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

On his side’s performance, Murty added: “We were a little bit passive and a little bit accomodating in the first period I thought, both with and without the ball.

“We allowed Reading to do what they wanted to without actually trying to dictate to them. We were a little bit reactive.

“We did well to get back into the game with a goal (from Ben Crompton) and at the start of the second half I thought we’d started really, really well. The lads took what we said in the changing room at half-time into effect.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“That gets derailed a little bit by the red card and then you are trying to mitigate that damage and trying to be brave and play, while understanding a different kind of defensive game.