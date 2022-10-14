Player ratings: How Niall Huggins and Sunderland U21s fared in Reading defeat
Sunderland Under-21s were beaten 3-1 by Reading in the Premier League Cup – but how did each player fare for the young Black Cats?
Defender Niall Huggins stepped up his recovery from a long-term injury setback by playing the first half at Eppleton CW.
Still, it was a difficult night for Graeme Murty’s side, who were reduced to ten men early in the second half when Max Thompson was shown a second yellow card.
Reading striker Kelvin Ehibmatiomhan had put the visitors two goals ahead, before Sunderland defender Ben Crompton pulled a goal back from a corner in the 41st minute.
Ehibmatiomhan then missed a penalty before scoring his third goal 17 minutes from time.
Here’s how each Sunderland player fared:
Jacob Carney - Wasn’t clearly at fault for any of the goals and made a few late saves to keep the score at 3-1. 6
Niall Huggins - An encouraging 45-minute outing after over a year sidelined with an injury. Saw out his defensive duties and was comfortable stepping out with the ball from right-back. 7
Cameron Jessup - Made a few important blocks and interceptions but was beaten for the first goal and conceded the penalty. 5
Ben Crompton - Was a vocal figure in Sunderland’s backline. Had a tough task against Reading’s powerful forward line but stuck to his task and also scored from a corner. 7
Nathan Newall - Managed to make a few forays forward in the first half and was unfortunate not to score with a powerful effort. 6
Thomas Chiabi - Tried to find space to get on the ball but was subbed in the second half. Sunderland struggled to get a grip of the game in midfield. 5
Marshall Burke - Covered penalty of ground as Reading saw more of the ball, especially when Sunderland were reduced to ten men. 6
Ethan Kachosa - Wasn’t able to cause too many problems on the right flank in the first half. Switched to a full-back position after the break. 5
Caden Kelly - Delivered the corner for Sunderland’s goal but was on the fringes of the game. Was booked for a late tackle in the second half. 5
Harry Gardiner - Struggled to make an impact in the No 10 position and moved into a lone striker role following Thompson’s red card. Subbed off midway through the second half. 5
Max Thompson - Led the line but wasn’t able to cause many problems for the Reading defence. Was sent off for receiving a second yellow card which looked soft. 4
Owen Robinson (for Huggins, 45) Had a few bright moments after coming on at half-time, yet the red card reduced Sunderland’s attacking potential. 6
Connor Pye (for Gardiner, 63) Was introduced when the side had been reduced to ten men and defending in numbers. 5
Tom Scott (for Chiabi, 68) Provided fresh legs in midfield in the second half. 5
Adam WIlson (for Burke, 78) A late cameo 12 minutes from time. N/A