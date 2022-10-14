Defender Niall Huggins stepped up his recovery from a long-term injury setback by playing the first half at Eppleton CW.

Still, it was a difficult night for Graeme Murty’s side, who were reduced to ten men early in the second half when Max Thompson was shown a second yellow card.

Reading striker Kelvin Ehibmatiomhan had put the visitors two goals ahead, before Sunderland defender Ben Crompton pulled a goal back from a corner in the 41st minute.

Sunderland goalkeeper Jacob Carney.

Ehibmatiomhan then missed a penalty before scoring his third goal 17 minutes from time.

Here’s how each Sunderland player fared:

Jacob Carney - Wasn’t clearly at fault for any of the goals and made a few late saves to keep the score at 3-1. 6

Niall Huggins - An encouraging 45-minute outing after over a year sidelined with an injury. Saw out his defensive duties and was comfortable stepping out with the ball from right-back. 7

Cameron Jessup - Made a few important blocks and interceptions but was beaten for the first goal and conceded the penalty. 5

Ben Crompton - Was a vocal figure in Sunderland’s backline. Had a tough task against Reading’s powerful forward line but stuck to his task and also scored from a corner. 7

Nathan Newall - Managed to make a few forays forward in the first half and was unfortunate not to score with a powerful effort. 6

Thomas Chiabi - Tried to find space to get on the ball but was subbed in the second half. Sunderland struggled to get a grip of the game in midfield. 5

Marshall Burke - Covered penalty of ground as Reading saw more of the ball, especially when Sunderland were reduced to ten men. 6

Ethan Kachosa - Wasn’t able to cause too many problems on the right flank in the first half. Switched to a full-back position after the break. 5

Caden Kelly - Delivered the corner for Sunderland’s goal but was on the fringes of the game. Was booked for a late tackle in the second half. 5

Harry Gardiner - Struggled to make an impact in the No 10 position and moved into a lone striker role following Thompson’s red card. Subbed off midway through the second half. 5

Max Thompson - Led the line but wasn’t able to cause many problems for the Reading defence. Was sent off for receiving a second yellow card which looked soft. 4

Owen Robinson (for Huggins, 45) Had a few bright moments after coming on at half-time, yet the red card reduced Sunderland’s attacking potential. 6

Connor Pye (for Gardiner, 63) Was introduced when the side had been reduced to ten men and defending in numbers. 5

Tom Scott (for Chiabi, 68) Provided fresh legs in midfield in the second half. 5