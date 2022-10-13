Head coach Tony Mowbray will once again be without recognised strikers Ross Stewart and Ellis Simms, while captain Corry Evans is suspended after picking up five yellow cards this season.

Mowbray has tried different combinations up front, yet his side have scored just once in their last three matches.

The Black Cats sit 12th in the table following last weekend’s defeat at Swansea, while Wigan have climbed to ninth following Tuesday’s 1-0 win over Blackburn.

Here’s our predicted Sunderland XI for the match:

1. GK: Anthony Patterson Statistically, only Preston's Freddie Woodman has prevented more goals than Patterson in the Championship this season (according to Wyscout). Photo: Martin Swinney Photo Sales

2. RB: Lynden Gooch Playing in a back four has proved more challenging for Gooch in recent weeks. Still, the 26-year-old has been an important player for Sunderland in the Championship and started every league game this season. Photo: Frank Reid Photo Sales

3. CB: Luke O’Nien O’Nien has performed well since moving into a centre-back role and has looked comfortable in possession when playing out from the back in recent home games. Photo: Frank Reid Photo Sales

4. CB: Danny Batth While Sunderland’s team lacks height at set-pieces, Batth provides some much-needed physicality in the side’s backline. Photo: Frank Reid Photo Sales