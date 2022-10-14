The young Black Cats were beaten 3-1 by Reading in the Premier League Cup, while Huggins was replaced at half-time when his side were 2-1 down.

Huggins, who came through the ranks at Leeds United, has not played for the Black Cats for over a year after initially suffering a stress fracture of the back. His comeback was then complicated significantly by stress fractures in both of his heels.

The 21-year-old’s performance against Reading was therefore encouraging, with Huggins seeing out his defensive responsibilities at right-back, while showing composure when stepping forward with possession.

Sunderland defender Niall Huggins

Still, it was a difficult night for the young Black Cats, who were reduced to ten men early in the second half when Max Thompson was shown a second yellow card.

The Sunderland side was significantly different to the one which faced Leeds United in Premier League 2, Division 2, on Monday, when several first-team players started for the young Black Cats.

Goalkeeper Jacob Carney was the only player who started both matches, and the 21-year-old had to be alert in the fourth minute to keep out Mamadi Camara’s effort.

Reading were the more threatening side going forward, though, and took the lead in the 19th minute when Kelvin Ehibmatiomhan cut inside of defender Cameron Jessup before converting with a low finish.

The Reading forward added his second 14 minutes later when he stretched to poke home a cross from the right, and could have netted a hat-trick when Carney denied him moments later.

Sunderland managed to half the deficit four minutes before half-time when Ben Crompton converted Caden Kelly’s in-swinging corner at the far post.

Chances of a comeback were reduced eight minutes into the second half, though, as Thompson was sent off after clipping his man and receiving a second yellow card.

It is the fourth red card Sunderland’s under-21s side have received this season.

Reading predictably saw more of the ball after that, while Ehibmatiomhan won a penalty when he was fouled by Jessup.

The Reading forward then stepped up to take the spot kick but fired his effort over the bar.

Yet it wasn’t long before Ehibmatiomhan managed to score his third 17 minutes from time, when he turned inside the box and beat Carney with a powerful strike.

The Sunderland keeper was then called upon to make a few late saves to keep the score at 3-1.

Sunderland’s under-21s side will now prepare for a trip to Stoke in Premier League 2, Division 2, on Sunday, October 23.

Their next Premier League Cup match will come on Monday, November 14 at Wolves.

Sunderland U21s XI: Carney, Huggins (Robinson, 45), Jessup, Crompton, Newall, Burke (Wilson, 78), Chaiabi (Scott, 67), Kachosa, Gardiner (Pye, 63), Kelly, Thompson

Unused subs: Richardson

Reading U21s XI: Rowley, Abdel-Salam, Abrefa, Leavy (Paul, 45), Holzman, Clarke, Akande, Osorio, Ehibmatiomhan (Melvin-Lambert, 83), Camara (Bradbury, 83), Scott