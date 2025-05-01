Rising Sunderland star's brother named Academy Player of the Year

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Trey Ogunsuyi’s young brother has impressed on Wearside this season

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sunderland’s conveyor belt of young and exciting homegrown talent has proven itself to be the envy of many in recent seasons, and it would appear that the Black Cats are showing no signs of slowing down when it comes to producing the stars of tomorrow.

Indeed, on Wednesday evening, the club held their annual Academy Awards evening, and one name that may have caught the eye of those familiar with the first team squad was that of Liam Ogunsuyi, who was named Academy Player of the Year for the 2024/25 campaign.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The 13-year-old forward is the younger brother of promising striker Trey, who has shone for Graeme Murty’s U21s in recent times, and who has subsequently been rewarded with a place in a number of Regis Le Bris’ first team squads. Ogunsuyi would also make his first team debut during January’s FA Cup third round defeat at the hands of Stoke City.

And now it would seem that his younger sibling is also making waves for the Black Cats’ youth setup. Despite his age, Liam has already featured for the U16s at the Academy of Light, and has drawn praise for his attitude and application. Upon handing out his award, a club official said: “Liam has embraced and thrived in all challenges. He has followed in the footsteps of older brother Trey Ogunsuyi, performing to a consistently high level and featuring for our U16s at times.”

The Echo has launched a new WhatsApp SAFC Channel to bring the latest news, analysis and team & injury updates direct to your phone. Simply click this link to join our SAFC WhatsApp channel.

What has been said about Trey Ogunsuyi this season?

Speaking about Ogunsuyi earlier in the season, U21s head coach Murty said: "He's got really good aspects to his game, some really good capacity and capabilities. I think sometimes he can encapsulates that capacity [we have as a team] of being really high to really low within moments of one another. But when you look at a young player, you're not looking at where they are right now.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We're looking at the long term and his ceiling that we will try and access, is way ahead of where he is now. So we need to keep giving him that detail, harness what he's really good at and make it elite. If we can do that, he has got loads of growth to come. It's up to him how far he wants to go.

"We see sometimes that he's a young man who struggles to put everything into action because he's trying to do lots and lots. What we would like to see from him is solid fundamentals with those flashes of quality that you see from those senior lads. If we can get that from him, improve those fundamentals, then those outstanding moments he has will be more impactful. We want our strikers at the club to be explosive but also with their back to goal to be reliable. We want those fundamentals of receiving [the ball] to be of a high enough standard so the gaffer can see him as a viable option. That's our target and his target."