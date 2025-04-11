Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Trey Ogunsuyi has been named in Sunderland U21s’ starting XI this evening.

The starlet has been a standout performer for Graeme Murty’s side this season, and has been rewarded for his efforts at youth level with several inclusions in Regis Le Bris’ first team match day squad.

Indeed, Ogunsuyi made his senior debut in January’s FA Cup third round defeat at the hands of Stoke City, coming on from the bench for a nine-minute cameo. In recent weeks, however, he has been absent from both the first team and the U21s due to a fitness issue.

What has been said about Trey Ogunsuyi’s return from injury?

Ogunsuyi’s comeback is in-keeping with the schedule laid out by U21s head coach Murty, who suggested last week that the centre-forward could be an option for his side’s final Premier League 2 outing of the campaign against Villa.

At the time, he said: “Possibly we might get them Friday but we'll be guided obviously by medical and make sure that we challenge them appropriately. We've had a number of injuries that have been debilitating to the young athlete and it's been a shame for them to miss out on game time but as with all things, it provides an opportunity for someone else so we just need to make sure we support those young players and we get them what they need and if they need to be back and play some minutes, they will and if they need to be rested a little bit longer, we'll make sure we do that as well.”

What else has Graeme Murty said about Trey Ogunsuyi?

Addressing the attacker’s potential back in February, Murty said: "He's got really good aspects to his game, some really good capacity and capabilities. I think sometimes he can encapsulates that capacity [we have as a team] of being really high to really low within moments of one another. But when you look at a young player, you're not looking at where they are right now. We're looking at the long term and his ceiling that we will try and access, is way ahead of where he is now. So we need to keep giving him that detail, harness what he's really good at and make it elite. If we can do that, he has got loads of growth to come. It's up to him how far he wants to go.

"We see sometimes that he's a young man who struggles to put everything into action because he's trying to do lots and lots. What we would like to see from him is solid fundamentals with those flashes of quality that you see from those senior lads. If we can get that from him, improve those fundamentals, then those outstanding moments he has will be more impactful. We want our strikers at the club to be explosive but also with their back to goal to be reliable. We want those fundamentals of receiving [the ball] to be of a high enough standard so the gaffer can see him as a viable option. That's our target and his target."

