Graeme Murty | Frank Reid

The Sunderland youngster netted two goals on his debut for the under-21s on Monday evening

Sunderland under-21 lead coach Graeme Murty has praised the impact of Felix Scott and the Black Cats’ other first-year scholars against Tottenham on Monday.

16-year-old Scott netted two superb goals for Sunderland in the second half but Tottenham bagged three of their own to secure a 3-2 win at Hetton in the Premier League 2 in front of a crowd of 382.

Sunderland came into the game hoping they could take another step towards securing a spot in next season’s Premier League International Cup. A top-16 finish would also guarantee qualification for the end-of-season play-offs. The Black Cats were 12th coming into the game. Murty’s men have just one game of the regular campaign left away to Aston Villa on Friday and will need to win it to secure their goals.

Murty named a very youthful-looking under-21s side which included eight under-18 scholars, with the likes of Joe Anderson, Tom Lavery, Harrison Jones, Ben Middlemas and Oli Bainbridge all with Régis Le Bris first-team for the clash against Norwich City in the Championship on Tuesday night at Carrow Road.

Rhys Walsh and Cuba Mitchell were also rested after last week’s draw against Nottingham Forest as Murty rotated his squad with both making the bench. That meant Murty handed under-21s debuts to Finlay Holcroft, Felix Scott, Bayley Hester and Marcus Neill. Though Sunderland lost the game, Murty was more than happy with his young side’s display and Scott, who The Echo dished out a 9/10 grade to after the game.

“I thought that Felix setting two goals will do wonders for his confidence,” Murty told The Echo. “I thought that the amount of first-year scholars we had on the pitch is a really good indication that it's a tangible pathway for them and that they're going to get called upon. Purposely didn't name the team until they were in the changing room so they didn't have too much time to panic about it. But it was great to see. And once they acclimatised to the level, I thought they played some really, really, really good stuff.”

Murty added on Scott: “The second was an absolute great finish. And he dealt with the ball generally very well in the game. So we know that we're going to be physically outmatched in this game. And I think we were all over the pitch at times. We know we're going to be struggling. We know we're going to have to recover and do some emergency defending at times. But we still required the players to be brave enough to go and play. And I thought they were.

“And yeah, we failed at it sometimes and we gave the ball away sometimes. But we got it right a lot of the time. And those are the things that I would prefer to focus on for the young players. And I want to give them all the credit in the world for the way that they stood up to the challenge, for the way that they came back into the challenge and the manner in which they performed. I couldn't ask for a great deal more from their effort and their intensity and their bravery. I would have liked them to get something from the game tangible, a point.

“But that would just be me being greedy. I don't think that would be reflective of the academy that we are, because the result is obviously secondary to these young people's growth and development. I think that you saw people growing and developing and getting better before your eyes tonight. And I've just said to them in there, they can't be down. They're not allowed to be disappointed. They're not allowed to be upset with losing the game. They just have to be really proud of what they did.”