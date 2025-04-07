Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

James Vaughan was on the books at Sunderland in 2017/18.

Former Sunderland striker James Vaughan is set to leave his current role as a member of Everton’s academy staff - and could be in line to play a pivotal role in Trent Alexander-Arnold’s anticipated move from Liverpool to Real Madrid.

The 36-year-old started his own playing career at Goodison Park, scoring nine goals in 61 senior appearances for the Toffees before leaving to embark on a nomadic career in the Football League. Amongst his many clubs, Vaughan spent an ill-fated stint on Wearside, scoring two goals in 27 outings during the Black Cats’ Championship relegation campaign in 2017/18.

Back in 2021, Vaughan took the decision to hang up his boots, and more recently, he has worked alongside Everton in a talent development role. But it would appear that he is on his way out of David Moyes’ backroom staff, and according to reports, he could be about to take up an unexpected new post.

What has been said about James Vaughan’s Everton exit?

An official statement from Everton read: “Everton can confirm Head of Academy Recruitment and Player Pathways James Vaughan will be leaving the club later this month. The former striker, who rose through the Academy and went on to make 60 Men’s Senior Team appearances, rejoined the club in September 2022, initially as Loans Pathway Manager. He was appointed Head of Academy Recruitment and Player Pathways in March last year.”

Academy Director Gareth Prosser added: “James has decided to take up an opportunity elsewhere and will leave Everton later this month. On behalf of everyone at the club, I’d like to thank James for his service and wish him all the best for the future.”’

And while Everton have not specified the nature of Vaughan’s “opportunity”, an update from The Sun has suggested that he could join Alexander-Arnold’s team of advisers as the Liverpool full-back closes in on a high-profile transfer to Spanish giants Real Madrid.

The England international has been a widely-touted target for the La Liga side in recent times, and it is understood that he could be on his way out of Anfield having failed to agree to a contract extension with his boyhood club. If he does sign for Real, it is claimed that Alexander-Arnold will pocket an annual salary of around £13 million, as well as a lucrative signing on fee.

What did James Vaughan say about leaving Sunderland?

Vaughan would eventually leave the Stadium of Light to link up with Wigan Athletic in 2018. Speaking after his departure was confirmed, he said: "This [Wigan] is a great club and the manager was very keen to get me here. When a manager tells you that you are his only target, and how much he wants to get the deal done, it’s an easy decision."