Sunderland play Leeds United in the Championship on Monday evening.

Sunderland face the unenviable task of travelling to Elland Road to face Championship leaders Leeds United on Monday evening.

Whether the clash represents a must-win outing for the Black Cats is a matter of some debate, but if nothing else, it should be noted that they have a remarkably decent recent record against next week’s host. Indeed, Sunderland haven’t lost to Leeds since August 2017, slumping to a 2-0 defeat on home soil in a season that would ultimately culminate with their relegation to League One.

But what happened to the squad that Simon Grayson named that day? We’ve taken a closer look below...

Jason Steele

The goalkeeper struggled to impress during his time on Wearside, but has since gone on to establish himself as a well-respected member of Brighton and Hove Albion’s squad in the Premier League. Just the two top flight outings this term, but played a prominent role last season.

Tyias Browning

After returning to Everton following his loan stint with Sunderland, Browning took the relatively left-field career path of moving to the Chinese top flight in 2019. The defender has been there ever since, and is currently on his third club, plying his trade for Shanghai Port. Interestingly, having been an English youth player, he is now a senior international for China, and has 32 caps to his name.

Billy Jones

Jones hung up his boots in 2021, with his last spell in the professional game coming with Rotherham United. He also had a stint with boyhood club Crewe Alexandra after leaving Sunderland.

Lamine Kone

Kone’s drop off in a Sunderland shirt was sad to see, and after leaving Wearside, he has flitted between various clubs and spells of free agency. Now 36, his most recent side was Le Mans FC, but at the time of writing, he is once again without a team.

Brendan Galloway

Currently on the books at Plymouth Argyle, Galloway was a regular fixture of the Pilgrims’ starting XI during the early exchanges of the campaign. Injuries have derailed his season, however, and he has not played since mid-January.

Didier Ndong

Still Sunderland’s record signing - unless, of course, the Black Cats get promoted and Enzo Le Fée wrestles that title away from him - the midfielder was a complete letdown on Wearside. His post-Black Cats career has taken him from France to Turkey to Saudi Arabia, and he currently plies his trade in Iran with Esteghlal FC.

Lee Cattermole

After calling time on his playing career and moving into coaching, Cattermole agreed to join Bristol Rovers’ backroom staff in December, but in a bizarre twist, found himself out of the club days later after manager Matt Taylor was sacked. It remains to be seen what his next move will be.

George Honeyman

Still doing the business for Millwall in the Championship, Honeyman has contributed two goals and three assists across 28 league outings so far this season. Alongside Honeyman, the Lions also boast ex-Sunderland boss Alex Neil, as well as former Black Cats Duncan Watmore and Aaron Connolly amongst their ranks.

Aiden McGeady

The winger was a cult hero on Wearside, and spent time with Hibernian and Ayr United after leaving Sunderland in 2022. McGeady took the decision to retire from professional football in October.

Lewis Grabban

Grabban’s last club was Saudi Pro League outfit Al-Ahli, who he left in 2023. It would appear that his playing days are over too, with the striker having taken up a coaching role with Nottingham Forest U18s in recent months.

James Vaughan

A proper Football League journeyman, Vaughan had stints with Wigan Athletic, Portsmouth, Bradford City, and Tranmere Rovers before hanging up his boots in 2021.

Robbin Ruiter

Yet another who has called it a day, Ruitter left Danish outfit Nordsjaelland in January of last year before officially hanging up his gloves three months later.

Adam Matthews

Matthews recently found himself a new club after a period as a free agent, putting pen to paper on a deal with Shamrock Rovers after a spell out of the professional game. Now 33, he has also played for Charlton Athletic, and in Cyprus, since leaving the Stadium of Light.

John O’Shea

The well-loved Irishman bowed out of the professional game in 2019, and has spent the time since operating as a coach. At the present moment in time, he works with the Republic of Ireland national team as an assistant, but also had a spell as caretaker manager too.

Darron Gibson

Gibson retired in 2022. A small quirk of the latter stages of his career was that his final club was non-league outfit Wythenshawe AFC.

Joel Asoro

Still only 25, the Swedish forward is going steady over in France with FC Metz, and has two goals and an assist to his name so far this season.

Lynden Gooch

It was a sad day when Gooch left Sunderland to join Stoke City, where he is still on the books, but he is still warmly welcomed by the Black Cats’ faithful whenever he does make a return to the Stadium of Light.

Wahbi Khazri

A veritable veteran at 34, Khazri is currently playing for Montpellier, and has made 20 Ligue 1 appearances already this season. Just the one goal and one assist, mind.