A former Sunderland striker is to step down from his role at Premier League club Everton.

Everton have confirmed they are to part company with a former Sunderland and Wigan Athletic striker as new owners the Friedkin Group look to continue putting their own stamp on the Premier League club.

Just under five months have passed since the US-based group, who also own Serie A club Roma, took charge of the Toffees after agreeing a deal believed to be worth over £400m with former majority owner Farhad Moshiri. A major change was confirmed within a month of the takeover as Everton sacked Sean Dyche as his side sat narrowly above the Premier League relegation zone and appointed former Toffees boss David Moyes as his successor.

There have also been several moves made behind the scenes as Everton prepare to officially move into their new 53,000 capacity stadium at Bramley-Moore Dock this summer. Sporting director Kevin Thelwell is set to depart at the end of the season and the Toffees hierarchy have already confirmed Angus Kinnear will join them from Sunderland’s Championship promotion rivals Leeds United and take up a role as chief executive.

Tuesday also brought confirmation former Black Cats striker James Vaughan will leave his role as Toffees Head of Academy recruitment and Player Pathways after he was appointed into the role last April. Vaughan initially returned to Goodison Park in 2022 as Loans Pathways Manager almost 17 years after making his Premier League debut for Everton as he became the league’s youngest ever goalscorer when he found the net in a game against Crystal Palace, surpassing a record previously held by James Milner and Wayne Rooney.

A statement released by the Toffees on Tuesday revealed Vaughan has ‘decided to take up an opportunity elsewhere’ and thanked him for his service following his return to the club.

The statement read: ‘Everton can confirm Head of Academy Recruitment and Player Pathways James Vaughan will be leaving the Club later this month. The former striker, who rose through the Academy and went on to make 60 Men’s Senior Team appearances, rejoined the Club in September 2022, initially as Loans Pathway Manager. He was appointed Head of Academy Recruitment and Player Pathways in March last year.

“Academy Director Gareth Prosser said: “James has decided to take up an opportunity elsewhere and will leave Everton later this month. On behalf of everyone at the Club, I’d like to thank James for his service and wish him all the best for the future.”’

What did James Vaughan say about leaving Sunderland?

The former Everton striker joined the Black Cats in the summer of 2017 and was reunited with his former Huddersfield Town manager Simon Grayson at the Stadium of Light. However, his time on Wearside would be brief as Vaughan departed to join Wigan Athletic after scoring just twice in 27 appearances for Sunderland.

After his departure was confirmed, he said: "This (Wigan) is a great club and the manager was very keen to get me here. When a manager tells you that you are his only target, and how much he wants to get the deal done, it’s an easy decision."