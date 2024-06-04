Sunderland transfers: Tottenham 'make contact' over £20m-rated Crystal Palace and Brentford target
Tottenham have reportedly initiated ‘contact’ over a deal to bring Jobe Bellingham to the club this summer.
The 18-year-old started 43 Championship matches during the 2023-24 season, scoring seven goals, following his arrival from Birmingham last summer. The length of Bellingham’s Sunderland contract was never disclosed after his move to Wearside, yet it’s understood he still has three years left on his deal.
Crystal Palace are one of the clubs known to be interested in Bellingham, while Tottenham, Brentford and newly-promoted Southampton are also said to be monitoring his situation. However, a report from TEAMtalk states that Spurs have made contact regarding a deal.
Sunderland are reportedly keen to hold on to Jobe but Tottenham are thought to be the favourites should their interest materialise into bids this summer. Sunderland are said to rate Bellingham at £20million. 15 per cent of the transfer would also be due to former club Birmingham City.
