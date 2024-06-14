A move for former Reims manager Will Still was brought to an unsuccessful end when he was appointed at Ligue 1 club RC Lens while in the last few days former Hull City boss Liam Rosenior and Pascal Jansen have also been ruled out of the reckoning after he was named as new head coach of Hungarian club Ferencvaros.

Once a new manager is appointed at the Stadium of Light, the Black Cats hierarchy will aim to boost his new squad in a bid to move on from what was an underwhelming season last time out. The summer transfer window officially opened for business on Friday and some of Sunderland’s Championship rivals have stolen a march with some early moves. We round up the deals that have already been completed by the likes of Sheffield Wednesday, Norwich City and Sunderland’s other second tier rivals.