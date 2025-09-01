Sunderland’s £23.8m Jhon Lucumí move has been blocked after Bologna made their stance clear

Sunderland have seen an £23.8million offer for Jhon Lucumí rejected, with Bologna unwilling to lose their star defender this late in the transfer window, according to journalist Pipe Sierra.

The 27-year-old Colombian international has been one of Sunderland’s top defensive targets throughout the summer, but despite the club’s efforts to secure a deal, Bologna have refused to sanction an exit before tonight’s 7pm deadline after a drawn-out saga which dates back several weeks.

Reports in Italy suggest that Sunderland made their move in an attempt to force through an agreement, but Bologna rejected the bid outright. According to Sierra, Lucumí was open to the move and remains keen on testing himself in the Premier League, but the Serie A side stood firm in their stance. Sierra also claims the defender is not currently considering a contract extension with Bologna, as his long-term ambition remains to play in England’s top flight.

Sierra said on social media: “Despite a last-minute attempt by Sunderland, Bologna refused to let Jhon Lucumí (27) go for the more than €28m offered by the English side. The renewal is not something the Colombian is thinking about, as he had the dream of going to the Premier League.”

Sunderland’s pursuit of Lucumí has been one of the transfer sagas of the summer, with the Black Cats holding extensive discussions with Bologna across recent weeks. However, the Italian club have been reluctant to lose one of their key players after finishing ninth in Serie A last season and qualifying for European football.

Bologna’s refusal leaves Sunderland facing a crucial decision on deadline day, with head coach Régis Le Bris still keen to add another senior centre-back to his squad. The club are closing in on RB Leipzig defender Lutsharel Geertruida, who is undergoing a medical ahead of a season-long loan move, but the Black Cats were hoping to land Lucumí as a marquee addition in defence.

Lucumí, who joined Bologna from Genk in 2022 for an undisclosed fee, has since made 110 appearances in Serie A and established himself as one of the league’s most reliable defenders. He has also earned 29 senior caps for Colombia and remains highly regarded across Europe.

With the £23.8million bid rejected, Sunderland are expected to revisit their defensive shortlist in the final hours of the window while focusing on completing deals for Brian Brobbey, Lutsharel Geertruida, and outgoing moves for Patrick Roberts and Ahmed Abdullahi.

Sunderland’s summer spending already stands at £167.1million if Brobbey’s £21.6million arrival from Ajax is confirmed, with Kyril Louis-Dreyfus sanctioning one of the most ambitious recruitment drives ever seen by a promoted Premier League club.