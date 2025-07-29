Sunderland-linked striker signs £21m deal as Sporting insert £67.5m release clause in contract

Colombian striker Luis Suárez has completed a move to Sporting CP from UD Almería, ending speculation that had linked the prolific forward with a potential switch to the Premier League and Sunderland earlier this summer.

Sporting confirmed the signing on Monday, revealing that the 27-year-old has signed a deal running until 2030, with an eye-watering £67.5million (€80million) release clause inserted into his contract. While the Portuguese club have not disclosed the transfer fee, reports in Spain suggest the move is worth around £21million.

Suárez scored an astonishing 31 goals and provided eight assists during the 2024–25 season for Almería, making him one of the most sought-after forwards in European football over recent months. “I have reached the highest point of my career. I want to show that I have what it takes to be here,” the forward said in his first interview as a Sporting player.

Sunderland, under sporting director Kristjaan Speakman, had shown initial interest in Suárez earlier in the summer, enquiring about the Colombian’s situation alongside Burnley and Fenerbahçe. However, despite that early groundwork, the Black Cats did not follow up with a formal approach, and attention quickly shifted to alternative targets.

Sources close to the situation indicated that while Suárez was intrigued by the Premier League, his preference was to play in European competition – something Sporting could offer immediately, along with a substantial contract package.

Suárez began his professional career with Itagüí Leones in Colombia's second tier before moving to Spain in 2016, where he joined Granada. Loan spells followed at Real Valladolid, Gimnàstic de Tarragona, and Real Zaragoza, before a high-profile switch to Olympique de Marseille. He returned to Spain with Almería in 2023 and hit the form of his life last season. Sunderland are continuing their recruitment push ahead of their return to the Premier League and are expected to complete several more deals before the close of the transfer window.

What other Sunderland-related transfer news is there?

Sunderland defender Jenson Seelt says a loan move is "an option" as the Black Cats continue to reshape their backline for Premier League football – but insists he’ll be ready if Régis Le Bris calls on him for the opening day.

The 22-year-old has featured throughout pre-season after missing the entire senior 2024-25 campaign with a serious knee injury. While Sunderland are expected to bring in top-level defensive reinforcements before the transfer window closes, Seelt has quietly impressed alongside Dan Ballard, showing composure and improved physicality after a long spell on the sidelines, though the Black Cats did lose 3-0 to Hearts on Saturday.

Speaking after Saturday’s 3-0 defeat to Hearts, the Dutch centre-back opened up about the possibility of a loan exit – but was quick to stress that his sole focus is on playing football regularly and proving his fitness after a year of uncertainty.

“Yes, that’s an option. We don’t know that yet,” Seelt said of a potential loan. “For me, the most important thing is to get regular play time and play loads of games because it’s important after a year of injury. We’ll see what the best option is in there.”

Seelt’s attitude and professionalism throughout pre-season have been quietly noted inside the club, and he admits he’s simply enjoying being back on the pitch – regardless of what comes next. “I'm just enjoying it at the moment. I also need to be realistic,” he added.

Seelt continued: “They're probably going to get some other players as well, bring some new players in. I feel very good at the moment. We'll see what happens. I just try to do my best. If I have to be there for the first game, then I'll be there.”

Sunderland continue their pre-season campaign with a trip to Hull City on Tuesday night, before rounding off their summer schedule with games against Real Betis, Rayo Vallecano, and Augsburg. The Premier League returns to the Stadium of Light on Friday 16 August, when West Ham United visit Wearside.

