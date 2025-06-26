Napoli have now been linked with the Scotland international, who Sunderland are also reportedly tracking as part of their summer transfer plans

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sturm Graz full-back Max Johnston, previously reported as a potential Sunderland target, is now attracting high-profile interest from Serie A champions Napoli, according to Transfermarkt.

The Italian giants are believed to be monitoring Johnston as they look to strengthen their options at right-back ahead of the new season. Club captain Giovanni Di Lorenzo, 31, remains first choice for Napoli and Italy, but the club are understood to be considering long-term succession options, with Johnston now firmly on their radar.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The 20-year-old Scot has enjoyed a rapid rise since swapping Motherwell for Austria in 2023. After winning the domestic double in his first year with Sturm Graz, Johnston followed it up with another league title last season, while also breaking into the Scotland national team. He made his international debut against Greece in March and started against Iceland earlier this month.

Scotland have long faced selection dilemmas at left-back due to the presence of Andy Robertson and Kieran Tierney, but now face a welcome headache on the opposite flank. Johnston is part of a growing pool of right-back talent including Aaron Hickey and Nathan Patterson, giving manager Steve Clarke plenty to think about ahead of future international fixtures.

Johnston’s successful transition to life in European football mirrors the path taken by Hickey, whose spell at Bologna helped pave the way for other young Scots considering moves abroad. That influence reportedly shaped Johnston’s decision to join Sturm Graz last summer, and his development since has been closely watched by clubs across the continent.

The former Motherwell academy graduate has now made 60 senior appearances for the Austrian side and is one of Scotland’s most highly-rated young defenders. His form hasn’t gone unnoticed at home either, with Sunderland among the clubs to have monitored his progress.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Reports earlier this summer suggested that Kristjaan Speakman had earmarked Johnston as a potential replacement for Trai Hume, should the Northern Ireland international depart. Hume, who was named Sunderland’s Player of the Season, has been linked with Wolves, Everton and several La Liga clubs following a standout Championship campaign.

Transfer insider Ekrem Konur previously reported that Sunderland’s interest in Johnston would only develop if Hume were to leave this summer. French clubs Lens and Nice have also been credited with interest in the young Scot. Johnston also shares a family connection with Sunderland — his father, Allan Johnston, made over 60 appearances for the club between 1997 and 2000, during Peter Reid’s Premier League era.

What is the situation surrounding Trai Hume’s Sunderland future?

Sunderland are exceptionally well placed to resist any offers for Hume this summer - a they will be confident can step up and be a key presence for them in the Premier League. The full-back still has two years left to run on his current deal, and Sunderland hold an option to trigger a further year. It seems highly likely that they will seek to agree fresh terms this summer, given his development since he signed his last extension in the summer of 2023.

The Echo has launched a new WhatsApp SAFC Channel to bring the latest news, analysis and team & injury updates direct to your phone. Simply click this link to join our SAFC WhatsApp channel.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sunderland are determined to keep the core of their team together this summer, and financially, their position has been significantly bolstered after Jobe Bellingham’s move to Borussia Dortmund for a fee in the region of £32million with add-ons. Sunderland have already banked a significant fee for Tommy Watson, who officially became a Brighton & Hove Albion player on Sunday. That deal will be worth around £11million to Sunderland if all clauses are met.

Your next Sunderland read: Fabrizio Romano: Sunderland in active transfer talks to sign senior international goalkeeper