Sunderland could be set for a busy January transfer window.

With the January transfer window finally upon us, Sunderland now have the next few weeks to fine tune their squad and ready it for a promotion push. Already, Regis Le Bris has hinted that the Black Cats will opt for a “quality over quantity” approach to their recruitment this winter, but which positions will they prioritise, and which can they afford to overlook for the time being?

We’ve taken a closer look at Sunderland’s squad, and where they might hope to bolster their ranks, below.

Full-back

Trai Hume and Dennis Cirkin have been, by and large, superb this season, but beyond that duo, Sunderland lack depth at full-back. Aji Alese can fill in at left-back, granted, while Luke O’Nien has been deployed on the right when required, but you get the distinct impression that both are more comfortable at the heart of defence, and with Niall Huggins still some way off full fitness following a serious knee injury, the sensible thing would surely be to bring in cover over the coming weeks.

Striker

If Sunderland are to properly sustain a promotion charge over the coming weeks and months, you suspect that they will need more firepower. Wilson Isidor has done well enough since coming into club, but beyond the Frenchman, Le Bris is a little short of genuine options at the point of attack; Aaron Connolly and Eliezer Mayenda have just three goals between them this season, and Ahmed Abdullahi is still yet to make his debut as he continues his recovery from a groin problem.

The right centre forward could, therefore, make a world of difference - somebody capable of easing the burden on Isidor’s shoulders and providing cover and competition over these last few testing months of the campaign. The club seem to be aware of this too, with Le Bris himself admitting in a recent press conference that attacking reinforcements are likely to be a priority.

Midfield

Whether Sunderland actually feel the need to bring in a central midfielder remains to be seen. If Salis Abdul Samed comes good and Alan Browne returns to fitness on schedule, then the Black Cats should have a wealth of options available to them over the second half of the campaign. But if either of those players - or, even worse, Dan Neil, Jobe Bellingham, or Chris Rigg - were to be ruled out for a significant period of time between now and May, then Le Bris’ ranks would certainly look a little threadbare.

Milan Aleksic and Adil Aouchiche have both played their way into contention in recent weeks, but neither have the feel of a gritty, combative presence - and the latter may not even be at the Stadium of Light come the end of the window. There is a reason why the likes of Jordan Henderson and Glen Kamara have made for such tempting targets of speculation in recent times, and if the right midfielder comes along, you would imagine that Sunderland will, at the very least, consider a deal.

Winger

Likewise, when everybody is fit, there are no problems in wide areas whatsoever. Romaine Mundle and Tommy Watson have both been revelatory this season, while Patrick Roberts continues to provide an influential presence on the right, and Ian Poveda has plenty of Championship pedigree to boot. But a recent glut of injuries have proven just how precarious things can be, and while it is unlikely to be a huge priority, if the right opportunity were to present itself, it is not unimaginable that Sunderland could look to bring in a winger of some description between now and the end of January.