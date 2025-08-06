Big investment has raised expectations at Sunderland – but now tough calls may be needed behind the scenes

Sunderland have spent big. Over £100million on transfer fees, Premier League-level wages, and a major coaching restructure have signalled loud and clear that this club is not here just to survive. But with that ambition comes reality – and the pressure is now on sporting director Kristjaan Speakman to balance the squad and the books as the window enters its final month.

The Black Cats’ 2025-26 squad is arguably the deepest in years. Régis Le Bris has attacking and midfield options in abundance. Yet with depth comes decisions – and a bloated wage bill that will need managing if Sunderland are to remain compliant with Premier League Profit and Sustainability Rules (PSR) and build sustainably in the top flight. Though it is worth noting that the Black Cats’ current PSR situation is understood to be in a strong position.

Some departures will be natural – loans for development, players seeking game time. But others will be financially driven. Sunderland have already shown they’re prepared to walk away from deals that don’t make long-term sense – and now they may need to do the same with individuals on contracts that no longer match their role in the squad. That’s not a criticism. It’s reality.

Sunderland’s recruitment has been bold, targeted and largely excellent. But building a Premier League squad isn’t just about signing players – it’s about knowing when to release them too. Expect Speakman, Florent Ghisolfi, Stuart Harvey and Le Bris to be busy between now and deadline day, not just strengthening, but streamlining. That means trimming fat, cutting smart, and ensuring every player on the payroll is there for a reason.

Here are the names who could yet depart, either on loan or permanent deals, under sporting director Kristjaan Speakman, before the end of the transfer window:

Timothée Pembélé

The French defender has struggled for minutes since arriving at Sunderland. With Reinildo Mandava signed and Niall Huggins returning to fitness, plus Trai Hume and Dennis Cirkin already at the club, Pembélé is currently down the pecking order. A loan or permanent is most definitely on the cards.

Zak Johnson

The academy graduate and England youth international is well thought of at Sunderland, but may benefit from regular first-team football in League One or League Two. A loan appears the most likely outcome before the window closes. He is unlikely to feature in the Premier League as things stand.

Joe Anderson

After spending last season on the fringes, Anderson’s pathway into the first-team squad looks blocked. The centre-back could be allowed to leave permanently or head back out on loan to continue his development and get his wages off the books.

Alan Browne

One of the club’s most experienced players, Browne signed for Sunderland last summer but is yet to fully cement a role. With Granit Xhaka, Habib Diarra, Noah Sadiki, Enzo Le Fee and Dan Neil all ahead of him, his wages could make him a candidate for a late-window exit if offers arrive.

Milan Aleksic

The young Serbian attacker remains highly rated but needs games. With Sunderland having signed wingers for big money this window, a loan to a Championship or European side would aid his development and potentially free up some money for Sunderland.

Jay Matete

Matete has had a difficult time with injuries at Sunderland and has since spent the last three campaigns out on loan. With midfield options now stacked, he could be loaned or sold to get regular minutes elsewhere. It is clear he is not going to play for Sunderland in the Premier League.

Abdoullah Ba

The French winger is highly talented but inconsistent. With Chemsdine Talbi and Simon Adingra signed this summer, Ba will struggle for game time as he did last season. A loan could suit both parties if the right opportunity arises, but it feels like the player would benefit more from finding a new permanent home.

Pierre Ekwah

Once a key figure, Ekwah fell out of favour under Régis Le Bris and was loaned out last season. A permanent move is possible, especially with Premier League midfield competition now fierce. Ekwah will be one of the higher earners on the list of players.

Luis Hemir Semedo

Signed as a long-term project, Hemir spent last season out on loan but remains unlikely to break into the first team. Another loan – or even a permanent sale – could be on the cards. It just hasn’t worked out here for the striker, and that doesn’t look likely to change any time soon.

Nazariy Rusyn

The Ukrainian forward has yet to find consistency since arriving in England. With new attacking options ahead of him, a loan abroad or in the EFL looks increasingly likely for the forward player, who is another player likely on decent wages, having signed for the club in the Championship.

Ian Poveda

The former Leeds winger signed as a free agent in January but hasn’t nailed down a starting spot. With better attacking options now available, Poveda may be moved on to free up squad space and wages, as he is highly likely to be the highest earner on this list.

Ahmed Abdullahi

Still in the early stages of his development, the Nigerian youth international is expected to go out on loan, likely to an EFL club or abroad, to gain experience and adapt to the physical demands of senior football. Sunderland see him as a long-term project.

