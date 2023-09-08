Watch more videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Sunderland completed the signing of Ukrainian striker Nazariy Rusyn on transfer deadline day but was delayed arriving at the Academy of Light amid injury uncertainty.

The 24-year-old forward agreed a four-year deal, with a club option of a further year, at Sunderland from Ukrainian side Zorya Luhansk for an undisclosed fee.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Rusyn had to complete his medical in Paris as he was still waiting for a visa and permission to enter England after a representative signed his Sunderland contract on his behalf.

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Rusyn wasn’t at the Stadium of Light as Sunderland beat Southampton 5-0 on Saturday when the Black Cats’ other deadline-day signings Mason Burstow, Adil Aouchiche and Timothee Pembele were unveiled to the crowd.

However, sport.ua have now stated that Rusyn has arrived at Sunderland and provided an update regarding a minor groin injury Rusyn had sustained.

The report stated: "Nazariy Rusyn arrived at the location of his new club, Sunderland, with whom he signed a four-year contract. Rusyn is no longer bothered by groin pain and can train in the general group."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Rusyn has been recovering from an injury which meant he missed three matches for Zorya Luhansk before his move to Sunderland was announced.

The forward recently said he was recuperating and ‘feeling better every day.’ After the trip to QPR, Sunderland will travel to Blackburn three days later, before a home game against Cardiff on Sunday, September 24.

The match against Cardiff has been pushed back 24 hours due to England Women playing at the Stadium of Light that week.

When discussing Rusyn’s imminent arrival at Sunderland, sporting director Kristjaan Speakman told the club’s website: “Nazariy is a player that we’ve been tracking for some time and following a complex process that has unfolded throughout the summer, we are delighted to have concluded an agreement to bring him to the club.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“He’s a dynamic and intelligent forward, who likes to exploit space, and he has consistently impacted a senior environment by contributing goals and assists.