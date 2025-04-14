Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The latest Sunderland-related transfer news from around the web following the Swansea City game

Sunderland lost their last game against Swansea City at the Stadium of Light in the Championship last weekend - but there have been several transfer stories also doing the rounds.

Here, we take a look at the most interesting Sunderland-related transfer stories that you may have missed from around the web, including a potential double exit worth £40million.

Sheffield United eye Sunderland defender Dan Ballard

Sheffield United manager Chris Wilder is reportedly keen to bring in Sunderland centre-back Dan Ballard this summer—but the move hinges on the Blades securing promotion to the Premier League.

It has been said that Wilder is targeting a commanding, traditional-style defender to strengthen his backline if United return to the top flight, and Ballard is believed to be at the top of that shortlist. However, a potential deal is likely to depend on Sunderland failing to win promotion through the play-offs. That’s according to transfer insider Alan Nixon.

The Northern Ireland international has impressed since departing Arsenal and establishing himself as a key figure at the Stadium of Light. Nixon’s report also suggests that Ballard could be one of several high-profile departures if the Black Cats remain in the Championship, with winger Tommy Watson already sealing a move to Brighton.

A transfer fee in the region of £12million to £15million would reportedly be required to prise Ballard away from Wearside—an outlay United are prepared to consider should they bounce back to the Premier League at the first time of asking. The former Arsenal man has endured a tough season with injuries at Sunderland and has only played 19 times in the Championship this season.

Jack Clarke latest amid Ipswich exit reports

Former Sunderland winger Jack Clarke has emerged as a transfer target for Dutch side PSV Eindhoven, according to reports.

But despite his stuttering form, online outlet Football Insider report that PSV, who competed in this season’s Champions League, have taken an interest in Clarke, and could look to prise him away from Ipswich this summer - less than a year into the five-year deal he penned with the club back in August.

It is understood that his suitors are open to the prospect of either a loan or a permanent agreement for Clarke. For their part, it is claimed that the Tractor Boys are likely to want to recoup a significant chunk of the £15million fee they paid to Sunderland for the wideman’s services.

Sunderland hand trial to Crystal Palace youngster

Born in 2007, Cowin is a left-back who has quietly impressed through the youth ranks at Selhurst Park. After joining the club’s academy setup. The defender was handed a scholarship ahead of the 2023-24 season—a clear indication of the high hopes the club had for him.

Cowin was handed a trial for Sunderland as the Black Cats’ under-18s thrashed Liverpool 6-1 at the Academy of Light on Saturday afternoon. Former Reds striker Marcus Neill was the star of the show, bagging a brilliant hat-trick against his old club to take his tally to 11 goals for the season.

Newcastle United keen on Chris Rigg

Their report also notes that West Ham scouts have been tracking the progress of the £25million-rated teenager, while both the Magpies and Manchester United are said to be among the clubs showing interest. Indeed, reports last month also claimed Tottenham had submitted a £38million bid to Sunderland over the international break.

