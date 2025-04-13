Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Sunderland have taken a promising youngster on trial from Premier League club Crystal Palace this week

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sunderland have handed a trial to Crystal Palace defender Freddie Cowin, The Echo understands.

Born in 2007, Cowin is a left-back who has quietly impressed through the youth ranks at Selhurst Park. After joining the club’s academy setup. The defender was handed a scholarship ahead of the 2023-24 season—a clear indication of the high hopes the club had for him.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Cowin made his under-18 debut in November 2023, coming off the bench in a 5–2 win over Tottenham Hotspur. Since then, he has grown in stature, featuring 17 times during the 2023-24 campaign and chipping in with one assist.

During the 2024-25 season, Cowin has recorded four assists in his first five games for the under-18s. Cowin has also stepped up to the club’s under-21s previously, making an appearance in a friendly against Dulwich Hamlet and playing above his age group.

The Echo has launched a new WhatsApp SAFC Channel to bring the latest news, analysis and team & injury updates directly to your phone. Simply click this link to join our SAFC WhatsApp channel.

Cowin was handed a trial for Sunderland as the Black Cats’ under-18s thrashed Liverpool 6-1 at the Academy of Light on Saturday afternoon. Former Reds striker Marcus Neill was the star of the show, bagging a brilliant hat-trick against his old club to take his tally to 11 goals for the season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The young Black Cats were relentless, with Tom Proctor, Liam Hunt and Aaron Chungh all finding the net in a dominant performance. Liverpool briefly threatened a fightback when Joshua Junior Sonni-Lambie pulled one back on the hour mark, but their hopes were dashed when Joe Upton received a second yellow card late on, reducing the visitors to ten men. Cowin started the game for Sunderland and played the full 90 minutes.

Sunderland under-18s are back in action on Tuesday morning as they travel to face Wolves in the Premier League U18 competition, with kick-off set for 11am.