Sunderland saw off West Ham on Saturday afternoon, with Regis Le Bris handing debuts to a number of summer signings.

The banner read: “The man who wins is the man who thinks he can”. An image of the armour-clad John Lambton hung high above it before the Roker End, his bloodied sword up thrusting up in gritted might through the jaw of the Worm that bears his name.

Admittedly, West Ham ended up being more garden worm than legendary serpent of yore on Saturday afternoon, but nevertheless, you got the impression that this was a game of football that Sunderland never truly considered that they could lose.

To say it has been quite the summer on Wearside would be a comically modest understatement. From that Dan Ballard header on a random Tuesday night beneath the lights, to Wembley and all of the fairy tale vindication it improbably delivered, to the immense ambition and recruitment nous that Kyril Louis-Dreyfus - an owner who continually puts the “fun” in “trust fund billionaire” - Kristjaan Speakman, and Florent Ghisolfi have exhibited since, this has been a halcyon couple of months for the Black Cats.

Still, a Premier League curtain-raiser is a Premier League curtain-raiser, and there was a notable sense of uncertainty tinging the air as it fizzed and crackled with anticipation throughout town before kick-off. This could have been a rude awakening to a fanbase who have been living in a perpetual dream state since early May, a reality check for the giddy Mackem fantasists.

In the end, of course, it was neither. Sunderland ran rampant, West Ham rolled over, and the reverie stretches on accordingly. A large part of the reason for this was, undeniably, the glut of debutants Regis Le Bris untethered without mercy. In midfield, Granit Xhaka schemed and deployed like some grand Napoleonic general commanding a pitch battle from his tent high above the battlefield, while Habib Diarra repeatedly broke the lines with his imposing dribbling, frequently leaving opposition players hanging off him like streamers coming loose from a runaway parade float. Noah Sadiki - or two Noah Sadikis, or three, or however many there were of him on the field at any one time - looked every inch the cult hero in waiting.

At full-back Reinildo Mandava insisted upon running his own personal half marathon, and out on the wings, Chemsdine Talbi and Simon Adingra went about their business like a pair of hyperactive racing greyhounds - one with a peroxide go-faster stripe dyed into his fur.

But the man who will perhaps come in for the least attention - partially because it is symptomatic of his position, and partially because he boasts an aura of such minimal fuss - was goalkeeper Robin Roefs. With the caveat that this was one competitive outing and one alone, there is very much a version of events in which the Dutchman turns out to be the real gem of Sunderland’s summer spree.

When he signed from NEC Nijmegen for a relatively meagre £11.5 million, much was made of the fact that he was in the 99th percentile of cross collectors across the entirety of Europe last season, and while that stat is evidently august, to witness his command in person is quite something. Roefs picks at lofted balls with the monstrous ease of King Kong hanging from the Empire State Building plucking biplanes out of the sky. Based on the early evidence, when he decides an aerial threat is getting neutralised, it generally gets neutralised. There are entire military industrial complexes that would pay good money for a vial of his DNA.

And then there were the more spectacular flashes of his shot-stopping ability. In the first half, he folded his sizeable frame with an almost incalculable efficiency to deny a low, goalwards poke from Jarrod Bowen. In the second, he sprang reflexively, massive limbs at full extension like an Inspector Gadget cosplayer, to tip a deflected effort over his crossbar.

But beneath it all, the most impressive - and reassuring - aspect of his showing was how utterly unflappable he appears. This was the not the outing of an untested 22-year-old making his bow in the so-called best division in world football, but rather the calm, convincing display of a veteran campaigner, slotting easily back into a role that he was meant for.

The chants and the memes and the various social media comments will have you believe that the Roefs is on fire - and in many respects, he may well be - but believe me, there is ice coursing through that young man’s veins.

