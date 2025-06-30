Sunderland reportedly remain in talks for Marcin Bulka and have made a formal offer for striker Luis Suárez

Sunderland remain active in the transfer market as talks continue on multiple fronts, including for a new goalkeeper and a major attacking addition.

According to French outlet L'Équipe, Sunderland and Leeds United are both in discussions with Nice over a deal for goalkeeper Marcin Bulka. The Poland international is reportedly tempted by a lucrative offer from Neom, and neither English club currently views him as a primary target. Sunderland, however, have not completely abandoned the pursuit, although sources suggest the deal looked “tenuous” as of Sunday evening.

Meanwhile, Sunderland have made a formal offer for Almería striker Luis Javier Suárez, according to journalist Jose Gomez Perez. The bid is said to exceed the fee Almería expected for the Colombian forward, who netted 33 goals across the last two La Liga seasons.

Suárez, 27, is believed to be weighing up his next move carefully and is keen to play in the Champions League. While Sunderland have not received a firm rejection, there is reportedly a gentleman’s agreement in place between the player and his club. That dynamic could yet shape his final decision, with Portuguese sides and other top-flight suitors also in the frame.

Suárez, who previously played for Granada, Marseille and Watford (without making a first-team appearance for the Hornets), scored a hat-trick against his former side Granada last October and has five caps for Colombia. Sunderland continue to work through a long list of summer targets, with head coach Régis Le Bris keen to add Premier League experience and firepower ahead of the club’s top-flight return.

What other Sunderland transfer news is there?

Sunderland have agreed a deal to sign Reinildo Mandava on a free transfer from Atlético Madrid, with the 31-year-old set to become the club’s latest summer signing.

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano confirmed the move on Sunday, stating: “Reinildo to Sunderland, here we go! Two year deal done for the left back set to join from Atlético Madrid.” The experienced defender joins following the expiry of his contract with the La Liga side, where he made 74 appearances across all competitions after arriving from Lille in 2022.

Reinildo featured at the Club World Cup earlier this year but fell down the pecking order in Madrid and will now bring valuable experience to a Sunderland squad being rebuilt for Premier League football. Romano also noted that after investing heavily in 21-year-old midfielder Habib Diarra, who has reportedly joined in a club-record £30million deal, Sunderland are now looking to strike the right balance between youth and experience.

Described as part of an “ambitious project,” the arrival of Reinildo signals another decisive move under owner Kyril Louis-Dreyfus, head coach Régis Le Bris, and incoming director of football Florent Ghisolfi. Sunderland are expected to continue their recruitment drive, with Armand Laurienté and Marcin Bulka among the players currently being monitored.

