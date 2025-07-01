Sunderland are making major strides in the transfer market but look to set out to miss out on one target

Sunderland appear increasingly likely to miss out on the signing of OGC Nice goalkeeper Marcin Bulka.

According to sources in Poland and France, Bulka is closing in on a switch to Saudi Arabian side Neom despite holding transfer talks with Sunderland over the past week.

L'Equipe report this afternoon that Bulka is undergoing a medical this afternoon ahead of the move. Neom won promotion to the Saudi top tier last season and are expected to invest heavily in the new season, also closing in on a deal to sign former Arsenal and Lyon striker Alexandre Lacazette.

Bulka has entered the last year of his contract at Nice and with it being clear that he would not extend, Sunderland had eyed the potential for what would have been a major transfer coup ahead their return to the Premier League. Neom's late interest looks to have won the race, however, with Sunderland not able to match the wages on offer. Neom have agreed a fee in the region of €15 million for Bulka.

It represents a disappointing setback for the Black Cats in an otherwise positive period as they step up their recruitment operation for the new campaign. Habib Diarra is on the brink of sealing of a club-record move from RC Strasbourg, while Reinildo is also set to join as a free agent following his departure from Atletico Madrid.

Sources in France have also indicated that the club have made an initial move for FC Nantes striker Matthis Albine, though at this stage they are well short of the Ligue 1 club's asking price. Lyon striker Georges Mikautadze is another player said to be of interest to the Black Cats.

Former Sunderland defender Danny Batth joins new club

Elsewhere, former Sunderland defender has extended his Championship career after joining Derby County for the upcoming campaign.

Batth has signed a one-year deal at Pride Park following his departure from Blackburn Rovers. Batth has linked up again with John Eustace, who recruited him at Blackburn before leaving to join Derby. The Rams narrowly avoided relegation from the Championship last season but finished the campaign in excellent form under Eustace and have big ambitions under owner David Clowes.

Batth said he still believed he had a lot to offer at Championship level.

"When I got the call, I was excited [by the opportunity] and I'm glad to be here now and ready to get down to work," Batth said.

"I just think it was a great opportunity for me to come and help the team and the club. I've played against Derby over the years. I know what an occasion it is when you play at the stadium and the support the club gets. I just wanted to be part of that. It's a real project, and I think the foundations were set last year. The club is now looking to move forward, so I want to be a big part of that.

"[The head coach and I] speak about football and get on well generally, and I like the way the manager works with his team. I know what I'm getting into coming here, and I'm sure we'll be pushing forward with the team this season. To be a part of that is a great privilege.

"It's just a case of improving on last season. I don't think any group of fans, or any club, likes to be down the bottom of the league. Building on last year and obviously playing as much as I can and competing for a place every day in training, both of those things [are my goals]. I believe I’ve shown that determination and dedication and been committed throughout my career to maximising what I've got and playing as long as I can. I feel that's starting to show now. I'm still in really good condition and I'm hoping to have another strong season this year."

