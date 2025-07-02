Sunderland transfer setback confirmed as Marcin Bulka makes major decision on future

Sunderland are close to making another breakthrough in the summer transfer window but Marcin Bulka will not be joining

Sunderland have missed out on a key transfer target after Marcin Bulka agreed to join Saudi Arabian club Neom.

Neom have just been promoted to the Saudi top tier and are expected to invest heavily ahead of the new campaign, and have already signed former Arsenal striker Alexandre Lacazette. The club have offered the 25-year-old OGC Nice goalkeeper a significant financial deal to join, and look to have won the race for his signature.

Transfer insider Fabrizio Romano reports that Bulka has now completed a medical at the club and signed a four-year contract, after confirmation yesterday that the Poland international had turned down the chance to join Sunderland. The Black Cats had been in talks with Bulka over the past week as they big to sign a core of high-calibre players capable of improving the squad next season, but have come up short in what would have been a major transfer coup. Bulka was entering the final year of his contract at Nice and Neom are believed to have agreed a fee in the region of €15 million for his signature.

Romano posted the following on Wednesday: "Saudi Pro League side NEOM sign Marcin Bulka as new goalkeeper on deal valid until June 2029. Despite Sunderland in negotiations with OGC Nice, Bulka accepts Saudi Pro League as solution for his future. Medical also done."

It's a setback for Sunderland in an otherwise positive week of transfer progress, with Habib Diarra's move from RC Strasbourg confirmed on Tuesday. The arrival of former Atletico Madrid left back Reinildo Mandava as a free agent is expected to be confirmed soon, while Sunderland are hard at work on other potential recruits.

Régis Le Bris delivers exciting verdict on Habib Diarra deal

Régis Le Bris believes Habib Diarra can quickly adjust to life in the Premier League and says the deal demonstrates Sunderland's ambition.

Diarra had interest from across Europe's top divisions but has agreed a five-year contract on Wearside and has become the club's record signing. The 21-year-old captained RC Strasbourg last season and has international experience with Senegal. Le Bris said his form under head coach Liam Rosenior in Ligue 1 last season shows he is ready to make the significant step up to the Premier League next season.

“We’re very happy,” Le Bris said.

“We chose each other, but most of all Habib chose Sunderland. It’s normal for a profile like him to have interest from top clubs across Europe, and the fact he picked us shows he shares our ambition and vision. He immediately connected with the values of the club - strong team spirit, high energy, and leadership.

“He can give a huge contribution to the group, because he brings qualities that align perfectly with what we’re building, both on and off the pitch, as we take this next step into the Premier League.

"Age is only a number when you have his personal and technical qualities,” Le Bris added.

"Playing in that demanding position on the international stage, Habib proved he belongs to this level, Premier League perfectly fits to his profile.

"This next step - performing in a top league - is a big challenge, but it matches his ambition and his desire to keep progressing. Strasbourg had an excellent season, under an English manager who brought a high-intensity playing style.

"Habib understood his demands very quickly, those demands set a benchmark, putting him on the right track to deliver what will be expected at the next level. Players who thrive in those environments often adapt well to the demands of this league.”

