Habib Diarra became Sunderland’s record signing on Tuesday

RC Strasbourg have bid an emotional farewell to Habib Diarra after he became Sunderland’s record signing.

Diarra was officially confirmed as a Sunderland player on Tuesday, signing a five-year contract. The Black Cats have agreed a deal that could eventually reach in the region of £30 million to sign the 21-year-old, who captained RC Strasbourg during one of their best campaigns in recent memory last season.

Club president Marc Keller said everyone at the club was proud of Diarra’s progress.

“We are proud to have supported Habib, from his first steps at the Academy to his captaincy in Ligue 1,” Keller said.

“Beyond the player, he is a humble and endearing young man whom we have seen grow and flourish within the club. Habib is a child of the club and seeing him wear the captain's armband this season brought us a lot of emotion. Habib also embodies the success of our training model; his career is a strong symbol for our club, for our young players and for our region.”

In a statement issued on the club website, Diarra thanked everyone at the club for their support during his time at the club.

“I'm not just leaving a club, I'm leaving my home,” Diarra said.

“I will always be grateful, proud to have grown up with RCSA and in Alsatian football. And forever linked to Racing! I would like to thank President Marc Keller, all the trainers at the Racing Mutest Academy who supported me throughout my career, the entire staff and organization who make the club run on a daily basis, my teammates and, above all, the Racing supporters who have always made the Meinau stadium a unique stadium."

Habib Diarra’s first words as a Sunderland player

Speaking for the first time as a Sunderland player, Diarra pledged to ‘give everything’ for his new club.

“I’m happy and excited to become a Black Cat and I can’t wait to discover the Stadium of Light and its fans.” he said.

“Everyone saw last season’s success and I guarantee that I’ll give everything for this team and fight for these colours in the Premier League. I’m ready for this challenge and I can’t wait to get started.”

Meanwhile, Sunderland have had an opening bid for FC Nantes striker Matthis Albine rejected, according to sources in France. Albine is known to be a player long admired by the Sunderland hierarchy, and Foot Mercato reported this morning that the Black Cats had made a move in the region of €20 million this week. It has since been reported by Ouest-France that this offer has been rejected, and falls significantly short of the club's valuation.

Sunderland are closing in on the signing of Atlético Madrid full back Reinildo Mandava after his departure from the Spanish club was announced on Monday.

