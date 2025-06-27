Phil Smith brings you all the latest news from Sunderland AFC as the summer transfer window ramps up

Sunderland are continuing their preparations for their return to the Premier League.

At the end of another busy week of news and transfer rumours, Phil Smith brings you up to speed with everything you need to know...

Are Sunderland still planning to appoint Florent Ghisolfi as director of football?

A deal has been agreed to recruit Ghisolfi following his departure from AS Roma, where he was sporting director for a year. AS Roma's statement confirming Ghisolfi's exit said he was embarking on a new professional challenge, understood to be at Sunderland. He'll work alongside Kristjaan Speakman, who remains highly valued at the club. The view is that Sunderland's infrastructure needs bolstering as they return to the top flight, and that the vast responsibilities Speakman has currently will need sharing more evenly in the top tier. Ghisolfi will also bring a strong network of contacts in the European game to bolster the recruitment operation.

It's thought that Sunderland and Ghisolfi are finalising the deal and as when recruiting a player from abroad, there are administrative processes to go through. All being well, it will be in place in time for Ghisolfi to begin work as the players return to the Academy of Light in early July and the preparations for the news season begin in earnest.

Are the club on the brink of concluding a deal for OGN Nice goalkeeper Marcin Bulka?

Sunderland's plan this summer is to invest in a core of top-tier players who can immediately improve the team and help bridge the significant gap to Premier League level. Bulka, who has been one of the best goalkeepers in Ligue 1, clearly fits that bracket.

Bulka is out of contract next summer and so Nice are open to a sale. The player is believed to be open to the move and so the two clubs are in talks over a fee, with OGC Nice's asking price believed to be around the €20 million mark.

Suggestions on Friday afternoon that a deal has been agreed are understood to be premature but there is an increasing belief that Sunderland can pull off what be a significant coup. One to watch very closely over the next week or so, for sure.

When can fans expect Sunderland's transfer business to ramp up?

It's not an exact science but having drawn up and finalised their transfer shortlists, Sunderland are now progressing in their work to land their key targets and the progress in their pursuit of Bulka this week reflects that. With Ghisolfi (hopefully) in place and the rest of Sunderland's sporting structure back in the Academy of Light from next week ahead of the player returning for pre-season testing (July 3rd), the recruitment drive is expected to pick up speed further.

As well as Bulka, the club are also known to have held talks over Dynamo Kyiv striker Vladyslav Vanat and Sassuolo forward Armand Laurienté. Strasbourg midfielder Habib Diarra is also a potential target. As ever, there will also be a number of targets whose name has not yet entered the public domain.

Will any of Sunderland's loan players return to play a part in the squad next season?

In truth it's highly unlikely. AS Saint-Etienne have made clear their desire to turn Pierre Ekwah's loan into a permanent move and that is expected to go through at some stage. Sunderland will look to find new clubs for the majority of their returning loanees, and permanent moves will be preferred. There is a chance that some will go back out on loan for another season, with goalkeeper Matty Young the obvious example.

How many players are likely to out on loan this summer?

There'll be a significant number. As mentioned before, Young is one after a promising spell at Salford City last season. Milan Aleksić has interest from Partizan Belgrade and is expected to head out on loan at some stage this summer. Nectar Triantis could go back out on loan after an excellent spell at Hibernian last season, though Sunderland are also open to a permanent transfer. A number of players will likely start pre season with Sunderland before a decision is made on their likely game time towards the end of the window.

Anything else happened at Sunderland this week?

The club confirmed on Friday that betting company W88 would be taking over as the club’s front of shirt sponsor for the upcoming campaign, in what is said to be a club-record deal. You can read more about that here.

Sunderland also finalised their pre-season schedule with two final friendlies. The Black Cats will travel to face German side FC Augsburg on Saturday August 9th, before returning to the UK to face La Liga side Ray Vallecano the following afternoon at the Stadium of Light (4.30pm kick off).