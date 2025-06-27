Sunderland confirm new shirt sponsor and reveal club-record commercial deal

Sunderland have announced the largest commercial deal in the club’s history

Sunderland have confirmed that betting company W88 will be their new shirt sponsor in what is said to be a club-record deal.

W88 has become the club’s new principal partner, and will adorn all three playing kits next season. The company have sponsored a number of Premier League clubs in recent years, including Aston Villa and Fulham. The club’s chief commercial officer said that was is the largest commercial deal in the club’s history and that it would help investment in the squad.

Chief Commercial Officer, Ashley Peden said: “We are delighted to be partnering with W88, who possess a proven track record of establishing successful partnerships with elite sporting organisations, including Premier League Football Clubs. The agreement represents the largest commercial deal in the Club’s history, and it will contribute significantly towards enabling the Club to compete in the Premier League.”

A club statement hinted that a number of further partnerships will be announced: “Today’s announcement marks the start of an exciting summer within SAFC’s business operation, as the Club continues to expand its global partnership portfolio and enhance experiences for supporters in-stadium and beyond.”

Speaking recently at the Foundation of Light’s annual fixture breakfast, Chief Business Officer David Bruce said the club had been in talks with a number of potential partners in the aftermath of promotion to the Premier League: “There's more people watching this league than any other. So all of a sudden you get all these brands calling you saying, 'how do we become a part of Sunderland?' We've now got to assess what's right for Sunderland, what's right financially and from a brand point of view. What's the number that we can get to that can then help Kristjaan [on the footballing side]. It's been completely non-stop and it will continue to be that way."

The Premier League decision on betting sponsors that could impact Sunderland in future

Sunderland will need a new shirt sponsor if they do manage to avoid relegation from the Premier League next season, as a ban on gambling companies as front-of-shirt sponsors will come into effect from the 2026/27 season.

Clubs voluntarily agreed on the move back in 2023, with a statement at the time saying: “Premier League clubs have today collectively agreed to withdraw gambling sponsorship from the front of clubs' matchday shirts, becoming the first sports league in the UK to take such a measure voluntarily in order to reduce gambling advertising.

"The announcement follows an extensive consultation involving the League, its clubs and the Department for Culture, Media and Sport as part of the Government's ongoing review of current gambling legislation. The Premier League is also working with other sports on the development of a new code for responsible gambling sponsorship.

“To assist clubs with their transition away from shirt-front gambling sponsorship, the collective agreement will begin at the end of the 2025/26 season."

Gambling sponsors will still be able to feature in other areas, such as shirt sleeves and advertising hoardings.