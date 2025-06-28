Sunderland are closing in on their second transfer signing of the summer

Sunderland are set to smash their transfer record after agreeing a deal to sign RC Strasbourg midfielder Habib Diarra.

The Black Cats have agreed a fee in the region of £30 million including add-ons to sign Diarra, who is now expected to undergo a medical in the coming days. Following the club record sale of Jobe Bellingham to Borussia Dortmund it marks a major statement of intent from Sunderland ahead of their return to the Premier League. Diarra had interest from across Europe and from within the Premier League, with Leeds United known to be monitoring his situation.

The Black Cats have moved quickly this week as they seek to step up their transfer search. Diarra is a Senegal international with almost 100 senior career appearances under his belt for Strasbourg, and is widely regarded as one of the most talented midfielders in Ligue 1.

Diarra was a key player in Liam Rosenior's side last season, but club president Marc Keller has already made clear that the club will not stand in his way should a significant offer arrive this summer.

"There's one player who's due to leave based on a promise I made to him two years ago: our captain, Habib Diarra,” Keller told RMC’s After Foot show. "When he extended his contract, we told him he was extending it, but that he wouldn't leave until June 2025. So if we get an interesting offer for him and for us, he could leave."

Sunderland have been stepping up their transfer efforts this week ahead of the players returning for pre-season testing next Friday, and are in talks with OGC Nice as they look to recruit goalkeeper Marcin Bulka. While a deal has not yet been agreed, their is increasing optimism that Sunderland can strike a deal in the region of £18 million.

Sunderland are set to confirm the arrival of Florent Ghisolfi as director of football following his departure from AS Roma, another statement of intent from the club under Kyril Louis-Dreyfus that they are determined to be competitive in the Premier League next season.

Sunderland eye shock move for midfielder well known to Régis Le Bris

According to RMC, Sunderland are also eyeing a hugely ambitious move for the former Arsenal midfielder Mattéo Guendouzi.

Guendouzi came through the ranks at FC Lorient, where he worked closely with then Academy boss Régis Le Bris. He had an excellent season at Serie A side Lazio last time out and reports in France say the Black Cats could look to capitalise on some financial uncertainty at the club by launching a bid. It remains to be seen whether the 26-year-old would be open to such a move, however.