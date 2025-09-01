Sunderland have concluded their final incoming deal of the summer

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sunderland have concluded the signing of Ajax winger Bertrand Traore.

Traore becomes Sunderland’s third and final addition of a busy deadline day, and offers welcome depth to the club’s wide options following the departure of Patrick Roberts to Birmingham City on loan. Sunderland agreed a £2.5 million deal with Ajax on deadline day and after submitting a deal sheet to the Premier League, the Black Cats have signed the 29-year-old on an initial one-year deal. The club have the option to extend for a further year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Traore joined Ajax as a free agent last summer following his departure from Villareal and played regularly as the team narrowly missed out on the Eredivisie title. Ajax were willing to sanction his departure as he was out of contract next summer.

Sporting director Kristjaan Speakman said Traore would bring something different to the club’s wide options.

Speakman said: “As a left-footed player who operates on the right, Bertrand is a different type of player to those we already had in our group. He enjoys eliminating opponents one-on-one, and he can also play in multiple positions, with this added versatility providing us with additional options from game to game and in-game. He featured regularly for Ajax last season, and he’s excited to be back in the Premier League, and we are excited to have him in our squad.”

Bertrand Traore explains why he made Sunderland move

Traore said he was confident he could settle at club quickly and excited to get started.

“I’m really happy to join Sunderland,” Traore said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It’s a huge Club, and for me it feels great to be back in the Premier League. I had some good times here before, so it’s special to return, and I can’t wait to get started. From far away, I’ve seen the way the team has started the season, the movements, the atmosphere around the Club - everything looks positive. I’m excited to be part of this project and part of this team. It helps as well that I already know a few players, like Simon Adingra, and of course Brian (Brobbey), who also joined today. Having those relationships and my past experiences in England will make it easier to settle quickly. I’m looking forward to stepping out at the Stadium of Light and giving my best for the fans.”

Your next Sunderland read: Follow all the deadline day drama in our dedicated liveblog