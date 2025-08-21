Sunderland remain active in the transfer market as the summer window draws to a conclusion

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Régis Le Bris says Sunderland are still working to strengthen their squad but insists they will only move for high-calibre targets.

Sunderland completed their twelfth summer signing last weekend when signing Nordi Mukiele from PSG, with the defender in contention to make the matchday squad at Burnley. Mukiele can play at both right back and centre back, adding significant depth and competition. Sunderland are still searching for additional firepower, however, and have this week bid for Bologna centre back Jhon Lucumí.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Le Bris, as usual, did not discuss targets individually but made clear that he was happy with his current options and that the club would only make an addition if it was a significant one to improve the team and squad.

"We still want to reinforce the squad if it makes sense for the balance," Le Bris said.

"It's still possible in the backline if we find the right player at the right level and with the right mindset. We still have one option, maybe. But if it's not the case we'll stay with what we've got."

Le Bris said it was the same situation in the wide areas, where the club would still like to make one addition. Leicester City's Abdul Fatawu emerged as one option this week, though it appears the asking price will be too great.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"There's a lot of speculation which is positive for everyone," he said.

"Same answer. If it's possible to reinforce the squad with the right profile we'll move forward, but it's not just our question. It's a question of the player and the club, so we'll see."

Régis Le Bris underlines his Sunderland transfer stance

With the bulk of Sunderland's incoming business done, it looks as if it could be a quieter than usual end to the transfer window for Sunderland.

Le Bris is still expecting a busy period but made clear that he is happy with his squad as things stand.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Stressful or relaxed I don't know, maybe in the middle," Le Bris said of his his expectations for the coming week.

"The last week can always be a bit crazy and chaotic but at the minute we are well organised and working together, so if someone can lose their mind the other one can catch them. We don't have much recruitment to do right now, so if it's possible to sign one or two more players maximum, we will; if it's not possible, we'll stay like that."

Your next Sunderland read: Sunderland chief details major revenue boost from Premier League promotion