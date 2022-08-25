Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Brighton boss Graham Potter made 11 changes from the team which beat West Ham in their last Premier League match, with his side having an average age of 22.

After impressing on loan at Blackburn last season, van Hecke has one year left on his contract at Brighton and would likely sign a new deal if it’s decided he will be loaned out this summer.

Before the match, Potter spoke about the possibility of younger players leaving on loan before the end of the transfer window.

Jan Paul van Hecke playing for Brighton against Forest Green. (Photo by Alex Burstow/Getty Images)

"Ultimately that is the decision we have to make,” said Potter. “It is influenced a little bit by the player and the player's career.

"At the same time we need to go, 'Okay, what are the chances of him playing regularly with us and taking those steps that we need him to take?'

"If he has got a really good option to go and play that is also beneficial for him and to us in the medium-long term, so that is the decision."

Charlton defender linked

Elsewhere, Sunderland are one of several clubs who have been linked with Charlton midfielder Sean Clare.

Football League World reported the Black Cats, Norwich and Huddersfield are interested in the 25-year-old, with the Addicks keen to tie him down to a new deal.

That report has been questioned in West Yorkshire, though, with Yorkshire Live stating Huddersfield Town are not interested in signing Clare this summer.

Jamal Lowe latest

Sunderland have also been credited with interest in Bournemouth forward Jamal Lowe, with Watford reportedly leading the race to sign him.

The Hornets have already sold striker Emmanuel Dennis this summer and looked set to lose the influential Ismaila Sarr, who was the subject of a bid from Aston Villa.

Villa’s move for Sarr has since collapsed, though, with reports now claiming Watford are planning to keep the 24-year-old.