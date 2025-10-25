Sunderland have made an excellent start to their bid for Premier League survival

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sunderland have the financial capacity to strengthen their squad in the January transfer window, a key club figure has hinted.

Chief Business Officer David Bruce attended the most recent meeting of the supporter collective, in which a number of matters both on and off the pitch were discussed. Sunderland had a summer transfer window without precedent both in terms of spend and turnover as they built a new squad ready for the rigours of the Premier League, though their investment was offset by the sales of Jobe Bellingham and Tommy Watson to Borussia Dortmund and Brighton & Hove Albion respectively.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Bruce was asked by fans if the club was able to spend in January if required, and whether the summer spend had any impact on the club's position in regards to the Premier League's Profit & Sustainability regulations. Bruce replied that it did not, and added that while the level of spending undoubtedly came with some risk, the club were confident with their current position.

"IH [Ian High, Red & White Army] asked if the Club’s summer transfer business would limit further investment in January, should it be required. DB replied that the Club is prepared for every eventuality," the notes read.

"DB confirmed there are no current concerns relating to PSR. DB confirmed that the Club is working with long-term strategies across multiple scenarios for effective future budgeting and planning. Following a summer of unprecedented investment in the Club’s history, DB renewed the Club’s commitment to long-term financial sustainability. DB acknowledged the risks associated with any result-driven environment but expressed confidence in the Club’s operating model."

You can read the notes in full here.

The Echo has launched a new WhatsApp SAFC channel to bring the latest news, analysis and team & injury updates directly to your phone. Simply click this link to join our SAFC WhatsApp channel.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Chelsea boss on Sunderland challenge at Stamford Bridge

Chelsea boss Enzo Maresca has delivered a glowing verdict of both Sunderland and head coach Regis Le Bris ahead of the two sides facing each other on Saturday afternoon.

The Premier League new boys and their hosts are level on points heading into the weekend, with the Black Cats having enjoyed their best start to a top flight campaign in 56 years.

And while Chelsea may be favourites in the eyes of many, Maresca made it clear he is under no illusions that his side could be in for a tricky test in West London, while also taking the time to express his long-term admiration for the job his opposite number has done in the North East.

Speaking in a press conference on Friday, the Chelsea boss said: “I think they [Sunderland] show, since the season started, that they are a very good team. They play together, they work together, they play as a team. Also, in terms of results, they have the same points as us, so they are showing how good they are doing since they started. And again, it's a Premier League game, I don't think there is any game that can be easy. They are all difficult games...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The challenge is always the same, try to win the game, knowing that there is another team that also wants the same, they want to win the game. And they want to try to create a hard situation, a difficult situation for us.”

When asked about Le Bris, he added: “I've spent one season with Leicester in the Championship, and I love the Championship. Even if we play in the Premier League or the Champions League, I always watch the Championship. I've watched Sunderland since last season, when the new manager arrived. They are doing very good, not just from this season, but from last season. They play good football, they are quite strong, physically strong, so I really like the way they are doing things.”

Your next Sunderland read: Régis Le Bris's Sunderland XI and bench to face Chelsea predicted following injury blow