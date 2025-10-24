Sunderland face their toughest test when they face Chelsea at Stamford Bridge on Saturday.
Both teams come into the contest with the same number of points after eight Premier League fixtures, but Enzo Maresca’s side represent a major step up in quality for the Black Cats. Régis Le Bris has some major decisions to make - this is how we think he might go with his starting XI, and who’ll be on the bench...
1. GK - Robin Roefs
Continues to impress and is quite simply one of the first names on the teamsheet right now. | Getty Images
2. RB - Trai Hume
Omar Alderete's concussion means that Trai Hume looks likely to revert to his normal position despite excelling at left back against Wolves last time out. | Photo by Chris Fryatt.
3. CB - Nordi Mukiele
Mukiele has made himself indispensable with a series of superb performances. Alderete's absence will likely see him move back infield here. | Nordi Mukiele by Chris Fryatt.
4. CB - Dan Ballard
Deservedly recalled to the starting XI last week and produced a top performance to more than justify Le Bris's faith. His biggest test yet but thriving at this level. Photo: ANDY BUCHANAN