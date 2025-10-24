Two changes: Régis Le Bris's Sunderland XI and bench to face Chelsea predicted following injury blow

Phil Smith
By Phil Smith

Sunderland AFC Writer

Published 24th Oct 2025, 12:00 BST

Sunderland are back in action against Chelsea on Saturday

Sunderland face their toughest test when they face Chelsea at Stamford Bridge on Saturday.

Both teams come into the contest with the same number of points after eight Premier League fixtures, but Enzo Maresca’s side represent a major step up in quality for the Black Cats. Régis Le Bris has some major decisions to make - this is how we think he might go with his starting XI, and who’ll be on the bench...

Continues to impress and is quite simply one of the first names on the teamsheet right now.

1. GK - Robin Roefs

Continues to impress and is quite simply one of the first names on the teamsheet right now. | Getty Images

Photo Sales
Omar Alderete's concussion means that Trai Hume looks likely to revert to his normal position despite excelling at left back against Wolves last time out.

2. RB - Trai Hume

Omar Alderete's concussion means that Trai Hume looks likely to revert to his normal position despite excelling at left back against Wolves last time out. | Photo by Chris Fryatt.

Photo Sales
Mukiele has made himself indispensable with a series of superb performances. Alderete's absence will likely see him move back infield here.

3. CB - Nordi Mukiele

Mukiele has made himself indispensable with a series of superb performances. Alderete's absence will likely see him move back infield here. | Nordi Mukiele by Chris Fryatt.

Photo Sales
Deservedly recalled to the starting XI last week and produced a top performance to more than justify Le Bris's faith. His biggest test yet but thriving at this level.

4. CB - Dan Ballard

Deservedly recalled to the starting XI last week and produced a top performance to more than justify Le Bris's faith. His biggest test yet but thriving at this level. Photo: ANDY BUCHANAN

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 5
Next Page
Related topics:Regis Le BrisChelseaStamford BridgeEnzo MarescaPremier LeagueSunderland
News you can trust since 1873
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice