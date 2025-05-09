Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Sunderland begin their Championship play-off campaign against Coventry City on Friday night

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Régis Le Bris admits that Sunderland are braced for summer transfer interest in their best young players but says he has no concerns about the focus of his squad.

The Black Cats begin their play-off campaign on Friday night at a sold-out CBS Arena when they face Coventry City in the first leg of their semi final. Asked if success over the next few games would be key to keeping the core of this side together, the head coach said he was fully focused on the games ahead but hinted that this was probably the case.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I don't want to think too much about the future," Le Bris said.

"Obviously when you have a successful team, especially with young players, talented players, it's always tough to say that you will keep them all in the future. We'll have a lot of interest in these players, so we'll see later.

"What I can say is that they are all absolutely focused on these games ahead of us. This is really clear, 100%."

Speaking last week, Le Bris confirmed that planning for next season was well under way behind the scenes at the Academy of Light.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We're working on two plans [one for the Premier League and one for the Championship]," he said.

"The main focus is on the play-offs but at the same time we still have a lot to do and speak regularly with Kristjaan, Kyril and the recruitment structure. We have regular meetings, I have one this afternoon for example, it's all part of the process.”

Borussia Dortmund reportedly step up interest in Sunderland midfielder Jobe Bellingham

Le Bris's comments come as reports from Germany that Borussia Dortmund are eyeing up a summer move for Jobe Bellingham intensify.

As per an update from Ruhr Nachrichten, Dortmund have stepped up their efforts to secure a deal for Bellingham. According to a fresh report from the German outlet, BVB manager Niko Kovač, managing director Lars Ricken, and sporting director Sebastian Kehl made a trip to Newcastle via a private jet on Wednesday.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It is claimed that the excursion was likely to carry out negotiations for the Sunderland midfielder’s transfer, with the local publication suggesting that the three officials returned to Germany later that day having intensified their efforts to acquire their target.