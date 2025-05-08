3 . CB - Dan Ballard

One of the positions that is almost too hard to call. Chris Mepham has been outstanding this season and deserves to play but Ballard brings so much to the table in terms of his defensive attributes. Le Bris has said he's in contention to start and showed earlier this season he's prepared to be ruthless. | Stu Forster/Getty Images Photo: Stu Forster/Getty Images