Two changes: Régis Le Bris's Sunderland XI and subs to face Coventry City predicted - gallery

Phil Smith
By Phil Smith

Sunderland AFC Writer

Published 8th May 2025, 12:30 BST

Sunderland face Coventry City in the first leg of their Championship play-off semi final on Friday night

Sunderland and Régis Le Bris face a stern test of their promotion credentials when they face Coventry City at a sold-out CBS Arena on Friday night.

Le Bris has some huge calls to make for the first leg of the Championship play-off semi final a the Black Cats look to bring a positive result back to Wearside for the second leg on Tuesday night. Here’s how we think he might go, both with his starting XI and his bench...

Sunderland's first-choice goalkeeper and no doubt he'll be in the side for the play-offs.

1. GK - Anthony Patterson

Sunderland's first-choice goalkeeper and no doubt he'll be in the side for the play-offs.

Recently named Sunderland's player of the season, Hume is one of the first names on the teamsheet and has a crucial role to play in the play-off campaign.

2. RB - Trai Hume

Recently named Sunderland's player of the season, Hume is one of the first names on the teamsheet and has a crucial role to play in the play-off campaign.

One of the positions that is almost too hard to call. Chris Mepham has been outstanding this season and deserves to play but Ballard brings so much to the table in terms of his defensive attributes. Le Bris has said he's in contention to start and showed earlier this season he's prepared to be ruthless.

3. CB - Dan Ballard

One of the positions that is almost too hard to call. Chris Mepham has been outstanding this season and deserves to play but Ballard brings so much to the table in terms of his defensive attributes. Le Bris has said he's in contention to start and showed earlier this season he's prepared to be ruthless.

O'Nien's leadership and quality on the ball from deep areas mean he is almost certain to start in a game of this importance.

4. CB - Luke O'Nien

O'Nien's leadership and quality on the ball from deep areas mean he is almost certain to start in a game of this importance.

