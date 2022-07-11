Sunderland transfer news: Cats target Nathan Broadhead heads out on Everton pre-season tour

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Nathan Broadhead is travelling with Everton on their pre-season tour of the USA.

Sunderland hope to bring the striker back to Wearside this summer but as of yet no agreement has been reached and the 24-year-old now has a chance to make an impression on Frank Lampard.

The Blues face Arsenal in Baltimore on Saturday evening, before finishing their tour with a fixture against Minnesota United next Wednesday.

Nathan Broadhead

Lampard's striking options were reduced when Richarlison joined Tottenham Hotspur last week, and Broadhead joins Dominic Calvert-Lewin, Salomon Rondon and Ellis Simms as the forwards in the USA.

Broadhead's situation could well change later in the summer, with Lampard taking a number of youngsters to supplement his 32-man squad on the tour.

Speaking in the immediate aftermath of Sunderland's play-off win at Wembley, Sporting Director Krijstaan Speakman confirmed the club would explore the possibility of bringing him back.

Broadhead currently has one year left on his contract.

“We will have a conversation with Everton this week, to see where they are at with it and where we are at with it, and see if that’s aligned,” Speakman said.

“We have to respect the fact that he is an Everton player.

“We have seen him as our player for the year, because we had to get the best out of him but now that the season is finished he unfortunately goes back to being an Everton player.

“Look, he’s had some incredible moments and he’s been an inspiration in many respects in terms of some of the goals he’s scored.

“It has been harder for him of late because of injury but you can’t take away from the fact that he has got all the attributes to go and play at Championship level.

“We’re really pleased with all our loans, they’ve made an impact at times along the way,” Speakman said.

“We’ll definitely be investigating whether some of those players could come back to us but we have to be respectful of the fact that they are not our players.

“It’s not always easy to turn a loan into a permanent one but if it’s right for everyone, there’s a deal to be done."