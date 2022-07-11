Sunderland chairman Kyril Louis-Dreyfus makes classy fan gesture after Rangers game abandoned

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sunderland’s pre-season friendly against Rangers in Portugal on Saturday evening was abandoned at half-time.

The Black Cats took a first-half lead when Luke O’Nien converted Alex Pritchard’s in-swinging corner, yet a power cut at Estadio Municipal de Albufeira meant the match wasn’t able to resume.

Both sets of players returned to the pitch and waited over 30 minutes before the game was called off.

Sunderland face Roma on Wednesday morning.

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sunderland have travelled to Portugal for an eight-day training camp and are due to face Italian side AS Roma on Wednesday.

Sunderland fans who have headed out on the pre-season tour will now be able to watch open training this evening following an invite from the club’s chairman.

He has thanked fans for their support and revealed they are welcome to the evening training session on Monday in Portugal.

Sunderland chairman Kyril Louis-Dreyfus has now written to supporters in Portugal, he said: “First and foremost, thank you for your support this pre-season and for backing our team throughout this week’s trip to Portugal.

The Sunderland Echo's coverage of SAFC in Portugal is brought to you in association with Flex Joinery. Visit www.flexjoinery.co.uk for further details.

"Unfortunately, our game against Rangers was cut short on Saturday evening due to circumstances outside of our control.

"We understand this was disappointing for those of you in attendance and I shared this frustration, but you remained in fantastic spirits and it was great to personally meet many of you post-match and to see our team and our supporters come together.

"Alex and the players would also like to take this opportunity to thank you for your continued support by inviting you to attend this afternoon’s training session at Estádio Municipal de Albufeira between 5:30pm and 7pm.

"We appreciate this is short notice, so please spread the word to all of your fellow supporters in Portugal to ensure nobody misses out.

“Enjoy the remainder of a well-earned break and I look forward to seeing you back at the Stadium of Light later this month.

"Ha’way the Lads, Kyril Louis-Dreyfus”