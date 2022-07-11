The Sunderland AFC Q&A: Transfer and injury latest plus everything you need to know about progress in Portugal

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Here, he brings you up to speed with everything you need to know from the camp in a Q&A.

Read his answers below...

What's the latest in Sunderland's transfer search?

The Echo's chief Sunderland writer Phil Smith is providing in-depth coverage of the Portugal tour including friendlies with Rangers and Roma.

We spoke to Alex Neil on Saturday night and while clear on the need to recruit further, he seemed relatively relaxed and was certainly very happy with the additions of Dan Ballard and Jack Clarke.

Sunderland are looking to add some permanent acquisitions in a similar mould, young players who can potentially improve and grow their value with the club.

It's well known that they are monitoring AFC Wimbledon's Jack Rudoni, for example, and have also looked into bringing Nathan Broadhead back to the club.

Neil said that he expected things to pick up pace closer to the start of the campaign. He also said no deals were imminent, though talks were happening daily.

"We know we need to add more, that's obvious," Neil said.

"The difficulty you've got is to get the right deals, at the right price, within the structure we've got, sometimes you need to wait a little bit."

Sunderland will also look to utilise the loan market, and here Neil says again there is an acceptance that some targets won't be available until their parent clubs make a breakthrough with their own incoming business.

"Every coach wants their players all in as soon as possible but to be honest, a lot of those decisions are not even in our hands at the moment, it's about the club you're dealing with," Neil said.

"What happens is, and we're the same, the younger lads who you might consider loaning out for example, you keep them with you to supplement the group and to see who shows well, who might kick on and get an opportunity," he added.

"And then naturally as the window starts to wind down, then teams make their decisions.

"We're no different but that can unfortunately [often only] happen later in the window."

Neil is definitely eager to get more through the door and that will only become more acute as the season nears, but he at least has the core of last season's squad to work with.

Clearly, the need for reinforcements up front and in goal in particular is clear.

Who caught the eye in the abandoned Rangers friendly?

To be honest you could pick out any player and say they did well, it was a very impressive team performance.

But I'll focus on a few.

Alex Pritchard was the standout player on the pitch, a constant threat and so clever in his movement. It's exciting to see him looking so sharp.

I thought Luke O'Nien looked superb in central defence, not just because of his goal but because of the all-round quality of his defensive game, and Dan Ballard was strong alongside him.

A nod too for Trai Hume, who looked comfortable against a very good player in Ryan Kent and managed to get forward regularly, too. If he's able to build on that and really stake a claim, it'll give the squad a far stronger look.

Will the Niall Huggins' injury update have an impact on Sunderland's transfer business?

You'd have to think that Sunderland will need to think about whether they have enough cover on the left of defence now.

Alex Neil told us on Saturday night that while Huggins is out in Portugal and is making progress in his rehab from stress fractures in both of his heels, he has not started the full pre-season programme with team-mates.

So realistically it is going to be a while before he can compete for a first-team spot.

That leaves Neil with Dennis Cirkin as his only recognised left back, and with Callum Doyle returning to Manchester City he also doesn't have a naturally left-footed centre back, either.

On the right you have Trai Hume, Carl Winchester and Lynden Gooch so there is a good deal of experience and variety, but you do wonder if the left flank will have to be looked at.

Which youngsters are out in Portugal and could we realistically see any of them break through this season?

With that transfer search still very much ongoing there's a good core of the U23 group out in Portugal.

Jacob Carney is Anthony Patterson's understudy, and talented U18 goalkeeper Adam Richardson is also here.

Defender Zak Johnson is here, after signing his first professional contract and stepping up into the U23 team with real success last season.

And then further forward, you have midfielder Caden Kelly, winger Ellis Taylor and new U23 signing Michael Spellman.

Harrison Sohna, who impressed in the Papa John's Trophy last season.

Richardson, Johnson and Kelly in particular are all really talented players, but I think they are probably more likely to predominantly play U23 football this season. Taylor definitely has been knocking on the door for some time now, his progress just checked a little last season by injury.

I think we'll see him in pre-season, probably Sohna too, and then it may well be a case of looking for a loan. I think both are nearing the point where they are ready for and need some regular senior football.

What kind of team do you think we'll see against Roma on Wednesday night?

I'd expected the team to change pretty much entirely, but I think it will have to be a bit more mix and match through the game

The likes of Lynden Gooch, Carl Winchester, Danny Batth, Jay Matete, Jack Diamond and Leon Dajaku will definitely get a good chance to impress but Neil will need to get some minutes from those who lost out from the second half being abandoned on Saturday.

We might well see Bailey Wright make his first appearance of pre-season, and maybe Jack Clarke too.