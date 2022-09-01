Sunderland transfer news: Cats target defender before deadline but suffer Brighton blow

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

But any hopes of signing Jan Paul van Hecke from Premier League Brighton & Hove Albion appear to be over.

Reports suggest he will be staying at Brighton despite strong Championship interest.

Earlier this week, Graham Potter dropped another strong hint that van Hecke could stay at the club beyond the transfer window.

Sunderland manager Tony Mowbray. PA.

It had been widely expected that van Hecke would agree a new deal at the Amex Stadium before heading out on loan, with sources on the south coast indicating that Sunderland were ahead in the race.

Sunderland need to add further defensive reinforcements before the end of the summer window.

van Hecke was named player of the season at Blackburn Rovers last season, where the new Sunderland head coach Tony Mowbray was in charge.

But with Joel Veltman struggling with a minor injury and van Hecke impressing in training, Potter appears minded to hold on to the defender until the World Cup at least.

Significantly, van Hecke made a strong impression on his Premier League debut as Brighton protected their 1-0 lead against Leeds United successfully.

Any other deadline day news?

Meanwhile, Sunderland are one of five clubs linked with a deadline day move for Barnsley midfielder Callum Styles.

Reports today suggest Alex Neil’s new club Stoke City, Sunderland, Blackburn Rovers, Hull and Millwall are all interested.

The 22-year-old could leave before the 11pm deadline for EFL clubs.

A number of clubs are reported to be keeping tabs on Styles.

On a busy Wednesday, Sunderland completed three new signings ahead of deadline day.

Edouard Michut and Abdoullah Ba arrived from PSG and Le Havre respectively, both midfielders with versatility but a lot of technical ability.

And Amad, the 20-year-old winger who cost Manchester United a significant fee to prise from Atalanta, and who will bring more pace and skill to the wide areas.