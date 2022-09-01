Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It has been a whirlwind start to life on Wearside for Tony Mowbray, who had just one training session with his players in preparation for the 3-0 win over Rotherham United.

In the build up to that win Sunderland completed three incoming transfer deals.

Edouard Michut and Abdoullah Ba arrived from PSG and Le Havre respectively, both midfielders with versatility but a lot of technical ability. And Amad Diallo, the winger who cost Manchester United a significant fee to prise from Atalanta, and who will bring more pace and skill to the wide areas. The trio joined Jewison Bennette on the Stadium of Light pitch at half time as they prepare to try and force their way into Mowbray's matchday squad in the near future.

Sporting Director Kristjaan Speakman

Mowbray confirmed after the game that he had been present in some recruitment meetings through Wednesday, and that the club were not yet done in the transfer market. Or at least, they hope they are not.

Mowbray said that the club had been given some disappointing news on some targets, but that they were still waiting on others.

The positions where some depth and competition would be welcome are obvious, and in truth have been for a while.

Though Luke O'Nien has had two excellent games on the right of the back three, Sunderland have been searching for reinforcements with Dan Ballard set for an extended spell on the sidelines. They had hoped to recruit Jan Paul van Hecke, but his strong form at Brighton means that Graham Potter is minded to keep him on past the deadline.

And while Bennette can operate through the middle if required, additional striking cover would be welcome. Ross Stewart and Ellis Simms have been excellent, but another option would protect against injury, loss of form and ensure variety in the closing stages of games.

Sunderland have also been linked with a move for free agent Vito Mannone, and the arrival of another goalkeeper could allow Jacob Carney to potentially go and get senior football elsewhere.

One unknown heading into transfer deadline day is to what extent the flurry of incoming business over the last couple of days will lead to some loan departures.

Leon Dajaku was again absent from the matchday squad on Wednesday night, though he has of late been struggling with a minor groin problem. All the same, the arrival of both Bennette and Diallo further increases competition for places in the wide areas even though Jack Diamond has joined Lincoln City on loan.

Midfield is an area where although there is no specialist cover for Corry Evans, there is now ferocious competition for the place alongside him.

Though Alex Neil said earlier in the season that it was not something that he had not considered a loan, Jay Matete faces a battle for his place now and his short-term future may depend on where Ba is expected to challenge for regular football soon.