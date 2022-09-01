Sunderland transfer news live on deadline day as Tony Mowbray and Kristjaan Speakman target goalkeeper and other key signings
Deadline day is upon us and Sunderland are targeting further signings before the 11pm deadline.
On Wednesday, Edouard Michut and Abdoullah Ba arrived from PSG and Le Havre respectively, both midfielders with versatility but a lot of technical ability. And Amad Diallo, the winger who cost Manchester United a significant fee to prise from Atalanta, and who will bring more pace and skill to the wide areas.
The trio joined Jewison Bennette on the Stadium of Light pitch at half time of the Rotherham United game as they prepare to try and force their way into Tony Mowbray's matchday squad in the near future.
Mowbray and Kristjaan Speakman are targeting further signings today.
And the Echo will have the latest on our live blog throughout the day.
Speaking after the 3-0 Rotherham win, Mowbray says he won’t look to fix what isn’t broken after his tenure as Sunderland head coach started with an emphatic victory.
Sunderland transfer deadline day LIVE
Last updated: Thursday, 01 September, 2022, 13:25
He’s now a free agent
Former Sunderland and Newcastle United defender Danny Rose is available on a free.
David Ornstein, from the Athletic, reported: “Danny Rose now a free agent.
“32yo left-back has reached mutual agreement with Watford for cancellation of contract; was valid until summer 2023. Both parties decided their futures should go in different directions.”
Excited to be at Sunderland
Amad Diallo is looking forward to a new challenge at Sunderland after completing a season-long loan move from Manchester United.
Edouard Michut and Abdoullah Ba arrived from PSG and Le Havre respectively, both midfielders with versatility but a lot of technical ability.
And Amad, the 20-year-old winger who cost Manchester United a significant fee to prise from Atalanta, and who will bring more pace and skill to the wide areas.
Amad follows Dan Ballard, Jack Clarke, Aji Alese, Alex Bass, Jewison Bennette, Ba and Michut to Wearside.
Amad said: “I feel good and very positive about this opportunity, so I’m happy to be here.
“It was a great experience to play with Manchester United, but I’m here for a new challenge and I want to try my best to bring a lot of success to the club.
“I feel good physically and I think this is the best team for me to progress and although I’ve never been to the Stadium of Light before, I know the supporters are great so I hope we can win many games together.”
Transfer latest
Sunderland are one of five clubs linked with a deadline day move for Barnsley midfielder Callum Styles.
Reports today suggest Alex Neil’s new club Stoke City, Sunderland, Blackburn Rovers, Hull and Millwall are all interested.
The 22-year-old could leave before the 11pm deadline for EFL clubs.
This is a great read!
What’s the latest with the goalkeeper situation?
“Sunderland are looking to sign another stopper before tonight’s deadline and have been linked with former player Vito Mannone and Manchester United man Matej Kovar.
“Alex Bass has been brought in from Portsmouth this summer, while Anthony Patterson has established himself as the Black Cats’ No 1 option between the sticks.
Sunderland have been linked with two goalkeepers on deadline day.”
A new name linked
John Cross, from the Daily Mirror, has tweeted: “One from the EFL... Barnsley’s Callum Styles, the Bury-born midfielder who played for Hungary against England, is one to watch with Stoke, Sunderland, Hull and Millwall among those interested”
Sunderland target goalkeeper
Alan Nixon, a reporter for The Sun, has stated that Sunderland are looking into a potential move to bring free agent Vito Mannone back to Wearside.
Mannone, 34, left the club five years ago in 2017 after the Black Cats suffered relegation to the Championship under David Moyes and has since played for Reading and Monaco.
Phil Smith verdict
“All the indications are that it will be a frenetic and potentially productive deadline day for Sunderland AFC.
“It has been a whirlwind start to life on Wearside for Tony Mowbray, who had just one training session with his players in preparation for the 3-0 win over Rotherham United.
“In the build up to that win Sunderland completed three incoming transfer deals.
“Edouard Michut and Abdoullah Ba arrived from PSG and Le Havre respectively, both midfielders with versatility but a lot of technical ability. And Amad Diallo, the winger who cost Manchester United a significant fee to prise from Atalanta, and who will bring more pace and skill to the wide areas. The trio joined Jewison Bennette on the Stadium of Light pitch at half time as they prepare to try and force their way into Mowbray’s matchday squad in the near future.
“Mowbray confirmed after the game that he had been present in some recruitment meetings through Wednesday, and that the club were not yet done in the transfer market. Or at least, they hope they are not.”