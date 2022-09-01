News you can trust since 1873
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out

Sunderland transfer news: Cats in five-way 'battle' for Barnsley midfielder Callum Styles

Sunderland are one of five clubs linked with a deadline day move for Barnsley midfielder Callum Styles.

By Richard Mennear
Thursday, 1st September 2022, 1:00 pm

Reports today suggest Alex Neil’s new club Stoke City, Sunderland, Blackburn Rovers, Hull and Millwall are all interested.

The 22-year-old could leave before the 11pm deadline for EFL clubs.

A number of clubs are reported to be keeping tabs on Styles.

Sunderland manager Tony Mowbray. PA.

Most Popular

Sunderland are expected to be busy on the final day of the transfer window.

Read More

Read More
Sunderland transfer news live on deadline day as Tony Mowbray and Kristjaan Spea...

On a busy Wednesday, Sunderland completed three new signings ahead of deadline day.

Edouard Michut and Abdoullah Ba arrived from PSG and Le Havre respectively, both midfielders with versatility but a lot of technical ability.

And Amad, the 20-year-old winger who cost Manchester United a significant fee to prise from Atalanta, and who will bring more pace and skill to the wide areas.

Amad follows Dan Ballard, Jack Clarke, Aji Alese, Alex Bass, Jewison Bennette, Ba and Michut to Wearside.

SunderlandBarnsleyCatsStoke CityAlex Neil