Sunderland transfer news: Cats in five-way 'battle' for Barnsley midfielder Callum Styles

Reports today suggest Alex Neil’s new club Stoke City, Sunderland, Blackburn Rovers, Hull and Millwall are all interested.

The 22-year-old could leave before the 11pm deadline for EFL clubs.

A number of clubs are reported to be keeping tabs on Styles.

Sunderland manager Tony Mowbray. PA.

On a busy Wednesday, Sunderland completed three new signings ahead of deadline day.

Edouard Michut and Abdoullah Ba arrived from PSG and Le Havre respectively, both midfielders with versatility but a lot of technical ability.

And Amad, the 20-year-old winger who cost Manchester United a significant fee to prise from Atalanta, and who will bring more pace and skill to the wide areas.