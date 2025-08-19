The 21-year-old helped the Black Cats to promotion in 2022 and is now closing in on a permanent switch

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 21-year-old left-sided centre-back is said to prefer a move closer to home despite rival interest from Rangers and Sheffield United, with location believed to be a key factor in his decision. Doyle spent the 2021-22 season on loan at the Stadium of Light, making 36 appearances under Alex Neil and playing a vital role in the Black Cats’ promotion from League One.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Since leaving Wearside, he has gone on to feature more than 150 times across Championship loan spells with Coventry City, Leicester City and Norwich City. Highly rated for his composure in possession and left-footed balance, Doyle has also been capped by England at under-21 level. He has yet to make a senior appearance for Manchester City but has attracted consistent interest at home and abroad.

The Echo has launched a new WhatsApp SAFC Channel to bring the latest news, analysis and team & injury updates direct to your phone. Simply click this link to join our SAFC WhatsApp channel.

Hoffenheim were the first to make a move, tabling a £6.5million offer earlier this summer, but City rejected the bid. Udinese are also monitoring the situation, while several Championship clubs are expected to show interest before the window closes amid bids from Wrexham.

Doyle’s most recent spell at Norwich City saw him play 40 times in the 2024-25 season, registering one goal and seven assists, as well as collecting 11 yellow cards in all competitions. His performances have underlined why he is now valued in a similar range to other City academy graduates who have left without breaking into Pep Guardiola’s first team.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Reports suggest Doyle is eager to settle permanently after four consecutive loan moves, mirroring the path of fellow City youngster Juma Bah, who sealed a switch to Nice earlier this summer. If the deal goes through, Wrexham will be securing a defender with over 100 Championship appearances under his belt and a proven pedigree from his promotion-winning spell on Wearside.

Wrexham also sign former Sunderland loanee Nathan Broadhead

Doyle may not be the only ex-Sunderland player heading to Wrexham this summer. The Welsh have confirmed the signing of forward Nathan Broadhead from Ipswich Town in a club-record transfer worth up to £10million.

Wrexham will pay £7.5million up front, with a further £2.5million in add-ons, while Broadhead has signed a four-year contract subject to international clearance. The 27-year-old Wales international was entering the final year of his deal at Ipswich, who signed him from Everton in January 2023 for £1.5million.

Broadhead, who enjoyed a loan spell with Sunderland during the 2021-22 campaign and scored 13 goals as the Black Cats won promotion via the play-offs, is now part of Wrexham’s ambitious rebuild following three consecutive promotions. The double swoop for Doyle and Broadhead means Wrexham’s outlay in the current transfer window has exceeded £20million as they reshape their squad for life in the Championship.

Your next Sunderland read: Wilson Isidor delivers honest verdict on Sunderland bench role and speaks out on Régis Le Bris’ decision