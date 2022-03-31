The 19-year-old wideman is registered to play for Northern League side Chester Le Street but has represented Sunderland’s under-23 team in recent weeks.

Spellman played 90 minutes for the young Black Cats against Burnley last time out, when several first-team players also featured at the Stadium of Light.

When asked about the teenager after the match, Sunderland’s under-23s coach Michael Proctor said: “He’s a player that we like.

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Academy of Light.

“Because he’s been registered with another club it’s not something that we can do straight away so that will probably be one that we revisit in the summer.

“He can stay on a sort of a non-contract basis until the end of the season and then we can look at it again in the summer.”

Sunderland confirmed the signing of left-sided defender Ugonna Emenike earlier this month after the 18-year-old impressed during a trial period on Wearside.

The Black Cats are expected to look at more trialists in the coming weeks, with players starting to be released from other clubs.

Liverpool full-back Sean Wilson was training with Sunderland earlier this year and played for the under-23 side against Stoke but has since returned to Merseyside.

The Black Cats’ under-23 side have four games remaining in Premier League 2, Division 2, this season, starting with a trip to Norwich on Friday, April 1.

A message from the Football Clubs Editor

Our aim is to provide you with the best, most up-to-date and most informative Sunderland AFC coverage 365 days a year .

This depth of coverage costs, so to help us maintain the high-quality reporting that you are used to, please consider taking out a subscription to our new sports-only package here.